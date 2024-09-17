Every Season Of Hunter X Hunter Ranked

"Hunter x Hunter" is one of the greatest anime of all time. Based on the manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi, creator of "Yu Yu Hakusho," the story starts out as simple as they come — we follow Gon Freecss, a young boy who sets out on a journey to become a Hunter in order to find his dad.

It is a familiar premise to fans of action manga like "Naruto" and "Dragon Ball," but that is only the beginning, because "Hunter x Hunter" quickly evolves into a unique adventure like no other. Every story arc feels like part of an entirely different genre — from a creature feature about mutant ants to a noir mystery and a fun video game adventure — and the story constantly changes tone, setting, and even cast. It's so good and popular that "Hunter x Hunter" has been turned into an anime twice (since the original manga remains incomplete), with fans still waiting for a seventh season of the most recent adaptation. But even if unfinished, the show works as a complete and hugely satisfying narrative.

Like most anime, "Hunter x Hunter" was not produced in traditional "seasons," but rather it aired uninterrupted weekly on TV. For the purposes of this list, though, we're splitting the show up into seasons, with one for each story arc (which is how the anime is presented in many streaming platforms).