Why One Piece Has Never Shown A Pirate With An Eyepatch

"One Piece" has become arguably the biggest pirate world in fiction. This is one of the most popular anime and manga of all time — a show with a reputation as legendary as "Dragon Ball Z." Not only has that reputation resulted in a hugely successful and Guinness World Record-holder best-selling manga, but also one of the best live-action anime adaptations out there — and a soon-to-be remake for the still-ongoing anime.

The show is about a world full of pirates, all engaged in a worldwide hunt for the titular One Piece, a legendary massive treasure left behind by the former Pirate King Gol D. Roger. It is a lengthy story worthy of its legendary reputation, with unparalleled worldbuilding, a lot of variety in the tones, and even genres of stories explored as our main Straw Hat crew of pirates travel from island to island on their way to finding the One Piece. The series can go from a "Scooby-Doo" horror adventure to a "The Great Escape" story in just a few episodes.

Of course, there's also pirates. Lots and lots of pirates. Creator Eiichiro Oda clearly loves history and he did his research, because "One Piece" is filled with references to real pirates of history and legend. The Q&As at the end of the early volumes of the manga detail how he pulled from real history into both the worldbuilding, and also the characters, like pirates based on Blackbeard and William Kidd, but also Long John Silver and Sadie Farrell.

Still, as many pirates, Jolly Rogers, and pirate ships as there are, there is one crucial piece of pirate iconography we haven't seen in "One Piece" in any of its over 1000 episodes — an eyepatch.