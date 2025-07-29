Fantastic Four: First Steps Makes It Official: Reed Richards Has The Worst Superpower In The MCU

Spoilers follow.

Not to criticize Marvel's First Family too much, but in the ranking of the Fantastic Four's powers, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) might have actually drawn the shortest straw, and yes, we're not forgetting the guy who looks like a walking, talking rock. He might be the man trapped behind rubble, but at least Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is nearly indestructible and has super strength. In the case of Mister Fantastic, being one of the smartest people in the Marvel universe is great, but his stretching powers can only go so far. It's this limitation that has now been highlighted not once, but twice in the MCU, revealing just how dangerous things can become if he falls into the hands of an enemy willing to tear a superhero apart.

The first time was in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" when John Krasinski wore the iconic costume as Mister Fantastic from a different Earth and was a member of The Illuminati. Unfortunately, even his intelligence couldn't outsmart Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who tore the leader of the Fantastic Four to ribbons in one of the film's best scenes. For the MCU, it was a shockingly ruthless yet creative death of a character that, at the time, fans had only been introduced to briefly. Now, three years later, this new variant that replaces Krasinski's in "First Steps" shows he can just as easily be ripped up in perhaps an even more painful incident, which honestly makes us worry about his future in the MCU overall.