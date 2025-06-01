10 Animated Movies You Couldn't Make In Live-Action

The mediums of animation and live-action have been swapping stories for decades, from live-action serials for comic strips like "Buck Rogers" and "Dick Tracy" to animated versions of beloved series like "Star Trek" and "Ghostbusters." However, amidst Hollywood's obsession with established intellectual property, we have seen them interact more than ever. Animated anthologies milking the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the dark superhero satire of "The Boys" feel like natural extensions of their brand, while live-action remakes of beloved animated films like "Lilo & Stitch" and "How To Train Your Dragon" have become par for the course, whether people want them or not.

However, not all projects are created equal, and it can often feel like these adaptations are more about keeping copyright alive and less about inspiring quality storytelling. In respect to animation specifically, live-action versions often devalue the essence of what made these stories powerful in the first place, especially when we are blurring the line so much that a "Lion King" remake can claim to inhabit both mediums at once.

Rest assured, animation fans, there are some films that we can confidently say you couldn't make in live-action. Of course, you can never say never in Hollywood, but unless corporate execs want to partake in bestiality, human feces, and rendering photorealistic simulations of our stomach linings, amongst other unique challenges, these 10 animated movies could probably never be made in live-action.