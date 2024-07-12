Sausage Party: Foodtopia's Most Depraved Food Sex Scene Required A Clear Warning From Amazon
The animated "Sausage Party" was not only one of the funniest movies of 2016, but it was easily one of the most graphic comedies that has ever hit the big screen. Culminating in an all-out war between sentient food and humans, the movie ends with a celebratory orgy with groceries of all kinds just going to town on each other in every imaginable way. If they were human, it would be a porno movie, but it's ever so slightly more innocent when it's everyday food having all kinds of sex. But any modicum of innocence there might be goes completely out of the window in the recently released Prime Video animated series "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."
While the series has the gnarly violence and graphic sexual acts that made the "Sausage Party" so gross and funny, "Foodtopia" takes things to another level. Early on in the series, the foods take a human hostage with the intention of setting him on fire for a literal Burning Man music festival. But Frank the hot dog (Seth Rogen) and Brenda the bun (Kristen Wiig) see the value in keeping at least one human alive to help fill them in on the aspects of the "humie" world they don't fully understand, especially after a rain storm brings catastrophic deaths to dozens of foods. So they rescue the captured human and secretly take him to a tree house for safe keeping whenever they might need a question answered.
Eventually, in the sixth episode of the series, Frank and Brenda come to a disagreement about how the recently created Foodtopia should be run when it comes to establishing rules and order. That leads Frank to strike up a surprising friendship with the human hostage Jack (voiced by Will Forte). But after some platonic bonding, that friendship heads in a totally different direction, and Frank and Jack end up having some wild sex of their own.
'It's a hot dog and a dude f***ing each other!'
Yes, a hot dog and a human man are totally joining giblets in "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," and it's every bit as weird and gross as it sounds. In fact, it's such a depraved, graphic scene that it's the only episode that Amazon asked to have a content warning for upon release. When you hit play on the "sixth course" of the show, the warning reads:
"We are proud to announce that this episode contains a scene so graphic that Amazon asked that we issue a warning. This is that warning. You've been warned."
So how exactly did the creators of "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" go about crafting a scene where a man has sex with a hot dog? Were there any limits as to what they could and could not show? Leading up to the release of the series (all eight episodes are streaming now), we interviewed Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson (who plays the show's villain, an orange named Julius), and as an executive producer of the show, Rogen had all the answers we could ever want about this confounding cuisine coitus. Through fits of laughter, Rogen explained:
"I think we could show most things we wanted to. I think we generally were able to have our druthers — would that be the word? — as far as what was visible on screen. We wanted it to kind of be sweet in some ways, but then kind of escalate into a more, I guess, graphic place. But yeah, it was fun to brainstorm on ... It's a hot dog and a dude f**king each other! What do you want from me?! We pictured all the ways a hot dog and a dude could f*** each other. You can grab the shaft and jump on the balls like a little trampoline. You start with just going in his ass, and all that kind of stuff. I t***y-f**k him, or he t***y-f**ks me, I guess, at one point. That's where you start to be like, 'Okay, now we're on to something here.' We tried a 69, I go for it, but I'm too little."
Will Forte is a master of comedic sex scenes
As mentioned, Jack is voiced by Will Forte, who is known for having hilarious scenes of nudity and sex in movies. If you're not aware of this, see "MacGruber" (pictured above). Having Forte may have been the secret sauce, and not just in the gross way you might think. Rogen said, "It's like doing a stunt with Tom Cruise: You want it to be good. People have a level of expectation for it. Forte's your guy, so you want to deliver on the expectation," and Wiig confirmed, "There's no more game person than Will Forte."
However, Rogen and Forte quickly realized that they probably shouldn't record their lines together for their big sausage sensuality scene. Rogen recalled, again through a lot of his trademark laughter, "I think we did that together and were very quickly like, 'We probably shouldn't be doing this. This would be better, honestly, if you did your part, and I did mine. [...] It's making it much harder to do.' I'm on Zoom, and I'm just alone in my living room [makes sex sound], and he was like in New Mexico in some Airbnb like, 'My family's in the next room.' It was weird!"
That's just the tip of the
sausage iceberg for our "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" conversation, and you can hear plenty more in our full chat with the three cast members in today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:
