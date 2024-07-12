Sausage Party: Foodtopia's Most Depraved Food Sex Scene Required A Clear Warning From Amazon

The animated "Sausage Party" was not only one of the funniest movies of 2016, but it was easily one of the most graphic comedies that has ever hit the big screen. Culminating in an all-out war between sentient food and humans, the movie ends with a celebratory orgy with groceries of all kinds just going to town on each other in every imaginable way. If they were human, it would be a porno movie, but it's ever so slightly more innocent when it's everyday food having all kinds of sex. But any modicum of innocence there might be goes completely out of the window in the recently released Prime Video animated series "Sausage Party: Foodtopia."

While the series has the gnarly violence and graphic sexual acts that made the "Sausage Party" so gross and funny, "Foodtopia" takes things to another level. Early on in the series, the foods take a human hostage with the intention of setting him on fire for a literal Burning Man music festival. But Frank the hot dog (Seth Rogen) and Brenda the bun (Kristen Wiig) see the value in keeping at least one human alive to help fill them in on the aspects of the "humie" world they don't fully understand, especially after a rain storm brings catastrophic deaths to dozens of foods. So they rescue the captured human and secretly take him to a tree house for safe keeping whenever they might need a question answered.

Eventually, in the sixth episode of the series, Frank and Brenda come to a disagreement about how the recently created Foodtopia should be run when it comes to establishing rules and order. That leads Frank to strike up a surprising friendship with the human hostage Jack (voiced by Will Forte). But after some platonic bonding, that friendship heads in a totally different direction, and Frank and Jack end up having some wild sex of their own.