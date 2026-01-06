One Piece: Everything We Know About Laugh Tale (So Far)

"One Piece" has a remarkable legacy and a big reputation for rewarding readers and viewers with an epic adventure. No other anime or manga has quite the level of worldbuilding "One Piece" has, where every story arc takes place in a unique, fully fleshed out location and tells a story in an entirely different tone and genre — from a Scooby-Doo-style ghost thriller to an Indiana Jones-esque adventure in the jungle. Likewise, the "One Piece" universe has expanded exponentially over time, going from a small scale tale of a young boy wanting to be king of the pirates to an epic involving dozens of storylines, revolutions, conspiracies, and a vast history of conflicts spanning several centuries.

The biggest drawback of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece," of course, is its episode count. Out of all the popular action shonen anime with high episode counts, this one requires by far the biggest time commitment. Still, "One Piece" is a story that only improves and deepens as it goes along, gaining new layers and introducing ideas that make what came before even better.

Take, for example, the idea of the One Piece itself, i.e. the legendary treasure left behind by the Kind of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, on an island only his crew has reached before. Across over 1,100 anime episodes and manga chapters, we have slowly learned about the history, importance, and location of the One Piece, though we don't yet know exactly what the treasure is. We know it's located on Laugh Tale, a mythical island that was first mentioned early on in the saga and is only now becoming crucial to the story. But what is Laugh Tale, and why does it matter? Most importantly, when will we actually go there? Set sail with us and find out!