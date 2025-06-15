5 Essential Anime Series That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In Japan, "anime" just refers to any work of animation. But across the globe, we know anime to mean specifically Japanese animation. Japan's large animation industry — and cultural omnipresence of manga (for proof of that, see Tatsuki Fujimoto's "Look Back") that studios can use for source material — have created a pop culture bubble that many, many people outside Japan have happily jumped into.

There is a lot of anime out there — too much to ever watch all of it. So, if you're going to take this journey, you'll have to refine your prioritization skills in the exact same way an action anime hero like Yusuke in "Yu Yu Hakusho" trains to become the strongest they can be.

The first steps will be the hardest. Which of the thousands of anime series out there should you start with? And once you've finished popping your sakuranbo, what should be the second anime? And then, if you're hooked, your third and fourth, etc.?

That's about as big a question as asking, "How should I get into movies?" The best way is to pin down the existing genres and stories you like and look for classics within those boxes. Like film, though, there is an essential anime canon that any self-respecting enthusiast should explore.