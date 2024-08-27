The 5 Best Frankenstein Comics, Ranked

Skybound Entertainment (founded by "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman) has turned into a comic book industry power player thanks to some lucrative licensing deals. Skybound is the current owner of the "Transformers" publishing license, and their ongoing comic (written by Daniel Warren Johnson, currently drawn by Jorge Corona) is an Eisner Award-winning bestseller. Skybound's franchises don't end at the robots in disguise.

The publisher has, since 2023, been releasing a four-issue "Universal Monsters" mini-series, focusing on the classic monster ensemble and telling stories that either reimagine or continue the creatures as they appeared in those films. Kicking off with "Dracula" and continuing with "The Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!" (read /Film's review of that series here), the third "Universal Monsters" mini-series finally delivers Skybound's "Frankenstein."

"Universal Monsters: Frankenstein" is written and drawn by Michael Walsh, most famous as co-creator of the horror anthology comic "The Silver Coin" (Walsh drew all 15 issues and wrote three of them). Skybound has shared the first two of four "Frankenstein" issues with /Film (to be published on August 28 and September 25, respectively). I've only got half the story, but it's off to a promising start. Walsh emulates James Whale's 1931 "Frankenstein" film more so than Mary Shelley's novel, drawing the Creature like Boris Karloff and the doctor like Colin Clive. (The doctor is also named Henry, not Victor, as he was in Whale's movie.) The main difference is that the son of one of Frankenstein's "organ donors" spots his father being grave-robbed and follows the doctor back to his castle, witnessing the miracle of creation.

The characters in Walsh's "Frankenstein" are shaded in dull grays, evoking the Universal film's palette. The one exception is the Creature, whose green skin and black garb stand out even enshadowed. The comic's backgrounds also have full-color filters, mostly purple or green, offering comely contrast with the characters and extra moodiness.

Everyone knows about the "Frankenstein" movies, but what "Frankenstein" comics are best to whet your appetite for "Universal Monsters: Frankenstein"?