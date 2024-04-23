The Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives! Is The Perfect New Comic For Horror Movie Fans

1954's "The Creature From The Black Lagoon" was the last gasp of Universal Pictures' black-and-white horror heyday. Pivoting away from literary adaptations towards something more resembling contemporary man-in-suit monster movies, "Black Lagoon" introduced one last staple of the Universal Monster line-up: The Gill-man. A missing link in the evolutionary chain, the amphibian man has the same mix of terror and lovelorn pathos as his monstrous brethren.

It's not quite the pop-culture staple that "Dracula" and "Frankenstein" are, but "The Creature From The Black Lagoon" has been reimagined many times (most famously in 2017 with Guillermo del Toro's Best Picture-winning oddball romance "The Shape of Water" — it was almost black-and-white like "Black Lagoon" too). Now a new comic book starring the Gill-Man comes forth from Skybound Entertainment, boasting a title that belongs to a forgotten Universal Horror picture: "The Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives!"

Skybound (a partner of Image Comics, founded by "Invincible" writer Robert Kirkman) isn't just revitalizing "The Transformers" and "G.I. Joe." They've also been publishing a new "Universal Monsters" meta-series, of which "Creature From The Black Lagoon Lives!" is the second. Last year's "Dracula" (by writer James Tynion and artist Martin Simmonds) was the first, while a "Frankenstein" book by writer/artist Michael Walsh is due in August.

"Lives" carries on from the events of the original film (down to featuring Dr. Edwin Thompson, originally played by Whit Bissell and still in pursuit of the Gill-man), but shifts focus. Journalist Kate Marsden journeys to the Amazon rainforest, hunting serial killer Darwin Collier, and finds a different monster than what she'd expected. I was lucky enough to read the first two (out of four) issues of this mini-series and speak with writer Dan Watters ("Home Sick Pilots," "Coffin Bound").

Universal Horror fans, you won't want to miss this book.