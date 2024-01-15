True Detective: Night Country Fulfills One Of Season 1's Biggest Promises

This post contains spoilers for "True Detective" season 1 and episode 1 of "True Detective: Night Country."

Since it aired back in 2014, the inaugural season of "True Detective" has become well-established as one of the finest seasons of TV ever created. Nic Pizzolatto's haunting crime thriller captivated audiences upon its arrival, and ten years later, despite being gifted two further seasons, fans still can't get over that first run of episodes. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey delivered standout performances as detectives Marty Hart and Rustin Cohle, with McConaughey writing a 450-page character analysis in preparation. But the show also drew in audiences with its enchantingly bleak tone and a mystery so layered even Harrelson and McConaughey's detectives couldn't fully solve it.

But there was one crucial element to season one's lasting appeal and fans' desire to revisit the mystery at its core: cosmic horror. Throughout season 1, the show made expert use of cosmic horror and weird fiction elements, specifically taking cues from Robert Chambers' 1895 book of short stories "The King in Yellow" to superimpose a dark mythos over Hart and Cohle's investigation. As the season went on, the detective duo uncovered evidence of a child abuse cult that worshipped a "Yellow King" and something called Carcosa — both references to elements of Chambers' short story collection.

Following the season 1 finale, however, some fans were upset that Pizzolatto chose not to go full cosmic horror, as if they were expecting Lovecraftian Elder Gods to emerge from the swamps of Louisiana and bring the supernatural undertone to the forefront. Now, season 4 of the show entitled "Night Country" has arrived and seems as if it might finally follow through on that promise — a move that could both delight and divide fans of the original season.