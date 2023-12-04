Jodie Foster Spirals Into The Icy Heart Of Darkness In The True Detective Season 4 Trailer

Trust no one! "True Detective: Night Country" is just around the corner. The fourth season in HBO's anthology series, created and executive-produced by Nic Pizzolatto, is coming to the small screen in January, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited. I could spend this entire piece focusing only on one: the star casting of Jodie Foster. Foster is an absolute legend, a versatile powder keg of performance power who has taken some wild career swings as of late — directing episodes of "Black Mirror" and "Tales From the Loop," executive producing and appearing in a documentary about pioneering filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché, and leading the ensemble of the incisively political 2021 film "The Mauritanian."

In "True Detective," as we know from the previous trailer, Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers, who, alongside partner Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), is investigating a particularly gruesome and bizarre crime. Per that trailer: "We've got five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh, and no answers." In the new trailer released today, we also see the return of the spiral motif, which featured heavily in the Yellow King cult of season 1 and was briefly mentioned in season 3.

Will season 4 begin to build the grand bridge spanning the breadth of "True Detective" lore? Now's the time to take up your magnifying glasses and start scanning each frame of the new trailer for clues.