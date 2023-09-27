The True Detective: Night Country Trailer Has Jodie Foster Investigating A Giant Block Of Flesh
Matthew McConaughey was right. Y'all thought he was a madman, but time really is a flat circle, because the hit HBO series "True Detective" is about to make its grand comeback. Left for dead after the entertaining but somewhat familiar — dare I say formulaic — third season came and went, ushering original creator Nic Pizzolatto's exit from the series, the crime drama received a new lease on life with the unexpected arrival of showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Issa López and another impressive cast, led by the great Jodie Foster.
Titled "Night Country," our first look at the series (courtesy of the official trailer released earlier this year) teased some pretty major "Fargo" vibes for the latest outing. Well, the latest footage won't exactly change any minds on that front, although there's maybe an added dash of Taylor Sheridan's "Wind River." This time around, Foster and Kali Reis team up for a chilling murder investigation that, in classic "True Detective" style, may or may not involve some creepy supernatural shenanigans. But more than anything else, it also raises an important question: what do you do when you encounter the pesky problem of five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh?
If you were expecting me to provide the answer to that, I should probably feel a little bit insulted right about now. In any case, "Night Country" sure looks like yet another dark, disturbing, and mildly horrifying good time, for those of us who are into that sort of thing. Check out the trailer below!
Watch the True Detective: Night Country trailer
If you ever found yourself wondering what the big deal was about the recently-concluded WGA strike, well, it was all worth it so we could protect the writers, allow them the space to come up with lines of dialogue like, "We've got five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh, and no answers," and hand it over to an actor of Jodie Foster's caliber to deliver with all the quiet ferocity that only she can do. Yes, I'm slightly obsessed with this entire homicidal visual and I make no apologies for it!
Season 4 of the anthology series "True Detective" sees Foster and Kali Reis' police detectives tasked with untangling a frightening web of death in the wilds of Alaska — you know, the frozen state known as the "Land of the Midnight Sun" and the perfect setting for a season titled "Night Country." Consisting of six total episodes, this season comes from Issa López, the writer/director known for 2017's "Tigers Are Not Afraid." In addition to Foster and Reis, the cast includes Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, "Doctor Who" veteran Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, John Hawkes, and more.
Fans can look forward to the season 4 premiere to debut on HBO and on Max starting Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 9 PM ET.
When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.