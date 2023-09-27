The True Detective: Night Country Trailer Has Jodie Foster Investigating A Giant Block Of Flesh

Matthew McConaughey was right. Y'all thought he was a madman, but time really is a flat circle, because the hit HBO series "True Detective" is about to make its grand comeback. Left for dead after the entertaining but somewhat familiar — dare I say formulaic — third season came and went, ushering original creator Nic Pizzolatto's exit from the series, the crime drama received a new lease on life with the unexpected arrival of showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Issa López and another impressive cast, led by the great Jodie Foster.

Titled "Night Country," our first look at the series (courtesy of the official trailer released earlier this year) teased some pretty major "Fargo" vibes for the latest outing. Well, the latest footage won't exactly change any minds on that front, although there's maybe an added dash of Taylor Sheridan's "Wind River." This time around, Foster and Kali Reis team up for a chilling murder investigation that, in classic "True Detective" style, may or may not involve some creepy supernatural shenanigans. But more than anything else, it also raises an important question: what do you do when you encounter the pesky problem of five bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh?

If you were expecting me to provide the answer to that, I should probably feel a little bit insulted right about now. In any case, "Night Country" sure looks like yet another dark, disturbing, and mildly horrifying good time, for those of us who are into that sort of thing. Check out the trailer below!