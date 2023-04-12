True Detective: Night Country Trailer: Jodie Foster Headlines The Return Of The HBO Series

The trailer is exceedingly dark in tone, with some serious "Fargo" vibes going on. The Alaska setting makes things very interesting, as the previous seasons have avoided snow. There's something about a snow-set crime that instantly makes things intriguing, for some reason. This also looks much more in line with the first and third seasons of "True Detective," as opposed to season 2, which remains the outlier. As for the specifics? The synopsis for "Night Country" reads as follows:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The cast also includes Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Issa Lopez ("Tigers Are Not Afraid") serves as showrunner and writer, in addition to directing all episodes. So yeah, safe to say Lopez is quite busy with this one. Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto serve as executive producers, with Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford, and Sam Breckman on board as producers.

"True Detective: Night Country" does not yet have a release date, but it is due to arrive later this year on Max.