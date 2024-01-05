True Detective: Night Country Review: The Best Season Since The First

"True Detective" has been a rough beast. The first season felt like it came out of nowhere, and proceeded to blow our minds in the process. Arriving at the height of The McConaissance, when Matthew McConaughey stopped making awful rom-coms and reminded us all he was a great actor, the first season, created by Nic Pizzolatto and helmed entirely by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was the very definition of must-see TV. A strange, funny, existential bit of pulp, the series featured McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as mismatched cops looking into ritualistic murders. That first season occasionally hinted at the supernatural while never fully embracing it, and despite its bleaker-than-bleak nature, ended on a surprisingly hopeful note. After all, that season concluded with McConaughey's miserable Rust Cohle commenting: "Well, once there was only dark. You ask me, the light's winning."

Season 1 was so beloved that season 2 faced an uphill battle. For its sophomore season, Pizzolatto traded the Southern Gothic of season 1 for L.A. Noir, and seemingly alienated everyone in the process. The second season was derided by critics and fans alike, although I'm here to tell you it's better than you remember. Indeed, while season 3 of the show was more well-received and intended to be a return to form, I can barely remember anything that happens during its length even though I watched it, whereas the majority of season 2 is burned into my brain.

Now here comes season 4, titled "True Detective: Night Country." On the surface, this latest season is a drastic departure from season 1. For one thing, Pizzolatto is gone. Instead, this new season was created, directed, and almost entirely written by "Tigers Are Not Afraid" filmmaker Issa López. Rather than the sweaty South, "Night Country" is set in the freezing North — Alaska, to be specific. And while season 1's primary focus was on male characters (indeed, one of that season's criticisms was in how it handled its female characters), season 4 is driven by women. But once you start to dig into the show, you see that "Night Country" is still following a similar playbook. It also ends up being the best season since the first.