True Detective's Creator Wrote A Michael Fassbender Western That Somehow Became A New Magnificent Seven

There may be a new "Magnificent Seven" series in the works with Michael Fassbender in the lead role. "True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto spoke about the upcoming project at the Austin Film Festival today, where /Film's Ryan Scott was in attendance. According to the writer, the Western was actually conceived of as an original project before Amazon (which owns the rights to MGM titles including that of the 1960 Steve McQueen classic) requested he give it a title change to make it fit within the studio's existing IP.

"I wrote two episodes of a Western I created just because I wanted to have fun, and everything I was seeing on TV, I hated," Pizzolatto told the audience. Though the writer is himself known for shaping the modern prestige TV landscape with his moody 2014 mystery show "True Detective," he says he's not very into "dour," "prestige" shows that take several episodes to get started. "When did that start?" Pizzolatto asked at a festival panel today. "I don't remember having three episodes to f**k around. I had to hit the moon out the gate."

With that in mind, Pizzolatto says he "ended up making this really classicist western that was very romantic and funny and [had] good action." He revealed that Fassbender got on board in the lead role, but in late 2022, the show just didn't seem to sell. "Nobody wanted it," Pizzolatto said, adding, "We figured ... it was some kind of market thing wherein everybody who wanted a Western already had theirs at that point, or was knee-deep in production on one." After three months, though, Pizzolatto says Amazon returned to him with an offer. "They came back to us months later and said, "Hey, could you tell this exact same story, just call it 'The Magnificent Seven?'"