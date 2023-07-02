The Witcher Season 3 Introduces The Series' Most Tragic And Terrifying Monster Yet

There's a lot you need to remember to understand what's going on in "The Witcher" season 3. The show is no longer just about Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia slaying various eldritch beasts. At this point, when "The Witcher" isn't trying to explain its complex lore by way of convoluted exposition, it's trying to tell the tale of Geralt's shift from stoic neutrality to passionate defender of his charge, Ciri.

But that doesn't mean there's absolutely no room for some good old-fashioned monster hunting. While season 3 is much more focused on narrative, The Continent is still awash with horrifying creatures ready to be cut down by the White Wolf. Since the memorable opening sequence in the very first episode of "The Witcher" where Geralt slays the giant Kikimora, the show has delivered all manner of unsettling monstrosities, often providing some sort of back story that makes the beast in question that much worse.

The Striga, for example, is one of the more upsetting abominations Geralt has faced thus far. Back in season 1, the Witcher encountered this cursed product of incest akin to The Mother in "Barbarian," which had ripped its way out of its mother's womb only to stalk the kingdom of Temeria after dark, complete with a still-dangling umbilical cord. In that instance, the White Wolf endured an arduous battle in order to lift the curse and restore the monster to her human form. But for season 3, the "Witcher" writers might just have outdone themselves in terms of monsters with horrifying backstories.