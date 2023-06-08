Geralt Gives Up On Neutrality And Picks A Side In The Witcher Season 3

The buzzword of "The Witcher" season 3 seems to be "neutrality." It's a term Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) uses in the first seconds of the trailer for the latest season when he reasons that neutrality "won't get you a statue, but it'll certainly help in keeping you alive." The monster-hunter is known for keeping things neutral, but as the princess he shares a link with, Ciri (Freya Allan), continues to end up in harm's way, it gets trickier and trickier for the hero to remain apolitical. In an interview with SFX Magazine, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke about the political evolution of Geralt and explained exactly why he decides to take a side in season 3.

"From the very beginning, Geralt has talked a lot about being neutral," Hissrich said. "He is very clear that he doesn't want to get into politics. He exists for one reason — to kill monsters." Geralt has done plenty of that in the show's first two seasons, but he's maintained a veneer of indifference much of the time, adhering to a sort of witcher's code that he seems to think prevents him from letting his loyalties lie with one side of any given conflict or another. This comes up in the games and novels on which the series is based, too, but as the story wears on, it's clear that neutrality isn't always an option. In season 3 of the series, Geralt seems set to realize that too.