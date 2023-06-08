The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Final Season Begins

All good things must come to an end, if sometimes sooner than we'd like. So it is with Henry Cavill's celebrated run as the laconic, irritable monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's smash-hit fantasy series "The Witcher." Starting in the already-announced season 4, Liam Hemsworth will be trying his darnedest to get anywhere near as much mileage as Cavill did out of grunting "Hmm" and "F***" in between cutting down dangerous mythical creatures and hooking up with random attractive humanoids across The Continent. (Truly, Geralt's cross is a heavy one to bear.) But first, there's still an entire season's worth of adventuring to get through with Cavill.

"The Witcher" season 3 looks to pick up with Geralt and his magical fam — his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla/Ciri (Freya Allan), and his ally with benefits, sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) — more or less where season 2 left them. As Ciri is no longer safe hiding out in Geralt's old stomping grounds at the Witcher school Kaer Morhen, the trio will be hitting the road in the effort of evading the various dark forces scheming to get their mitts on Ciri and the powerful Elder blood flowing through her veins. With season 3 drawing mainly from the second novel in author Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcher Saga, "Time of Contempt," it's shaping up to be a cross between the road trip format of season 1 and the more stationery adventuring in season 2. Seems as fitting a way as any to bid Cavill's Geralt farewell.

You can watch the newly-unveiled trailer for season 3 below.