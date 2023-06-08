The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Final Season Begins
All good things must come to an end, if sometimes sooner than we'd like. So it is with Henry Cavill's celebrated run as the laconic, irritable monster slayer Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's smash-hit fantasy series "The Witcher." Starting in the already-announced season 4, Liam Hemsworth will be trying his darnedest to get anywhere near as much mileage as Cavill did out of grunting "Hmm" and "F***" in between cutting down dangerous mythical creatures and hooking up with random attractive humanoids across The Continent. (Truly, Geralt's cross is a heavy one to bear.) But first, there's still an entire season's worth of adventuring to get through with Cavill.
"The Witcher" season 3 looks to pick up with Geralt and his magical fam — his Child of Surprise, Princess Cirilla/Ciri (Freya Allan), and his ally with benefits, sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) — more or less where season 2 left them. As Ciri is no longer safe hiding out in Geralt's old stomping grounds at the Witcher school Kaer Morhen, the trio will be hitting the road in the effort of evading the various dark forces scheming to get their mitts on Ciri and the powerful Elder blood flowing through her veins. With season 3 drawing mainly from the second novel in author Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcher Saga, "Time of Contempt," it's shaping up to be a cross between the road trip format of season 1 and the more stationery adventuring in season 2. Seems as fitting a way as any to bid Cavill's Geralt farewell.
You can watch the newly-unveiled trailer for season 3 below.
Geralt's family reunites in the Witcher season 3 trailer
Monsters, mayhem, and magical Machiavellian machinations? Sounds like another season of "The Witcher" to me! Head writer/showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her numerous collaborators are clearly aiming to go even bigger and bolder with season 3, though not without providing all the pulpy fantasy goodness that the show's fans enjoy and have come to expect. One can glean as much from the season 3 synopsis:
As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magic training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girls' untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.
New cast members in season 3 include Robbie Amell ("Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City"), Meng'er Zhang ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Hugh Skinner ("Fleabag"), and Christelle Elwin ("Bloods"). Most of the supporting players from earlier seasons will also be back, led by, of course, Joey Batey as everyone's favorite bard and Geralt's other significant other, Jaskier.
Interestingly, it sounds as though season 3 will nod to Henry Cavill's departure, with Hissrich promising "a heroic sendoff" for the actor. I would say I'm looking forward to some cheeky "He's like a new man these days"-style dialogue about Geralt in season 4, but honestly? Even with the much-ballyhooed Wild Hunt still on the horizon, I'll most likely call it a day on the Witcher-verse after this.
"The Witcher" season 3, volume 1 hits Netflix on June 29, 2023, with volume 2 following suit on July 27.