The Witcher Season 3 Will Be Based On The Time Of Contempt

The popularity of the "Witcher" video games often leads people to believe the Netflix series is based on the games, when in fact it's a new adaptation of the original "Witcher" short stories and novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. The games are set after the books, whereas Hissrich and Cavill's series draws directly from the literary source material.

"The Witcher" season 1 pulled primarily from two short story collections: "The Last Wish" and "Sword of Destiny." The recently-released second season drew from another "Last Wish" story, "A Grain of Truth," as well as the first novel, "Blood of Elves," and the start of "Time of Contempt."

If you're looking for something to keep you busy while you wait for season 3 of "The Witcher," you could always go back and read any of these books, or continue reading ahead with the rest of "Time of Contempt" and its three follow-up novels, "Baptism of Fire," "The Tower of the Swallow," and "The Lady of the Lake." There's a lot of "Witcher" material out there already, and that includes the animated Netflix prequel, "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," which tells the story of how Kaer Morhen came to be in such a run-down state, and why there are so few witchers left in the world.

Netflix also has a live-action prequel miniseries, "The Witcher: Blood Origin," on the way in 2022. It stars Michelle Yeoh and just dropped its first teaser as a mid-credits surprise with "The Witcher" season 2 finale.

"The Witcher" season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.