The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Is A Sword-Swinging Elf In Prequel Miniseries

The teaser doesn't reveal much of anything about the plot of "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Still, it does feature Michelle Yeoh as a sword-swinging elf named Scian, the last member of a nomadic elf tribe on a mission of deep importance to her kind, and, really, every series out there would be better if it hired Yeoh and put a sword in her hand. (I'm including "Succession" on that list.) Joining her in the "Blood Origin" cast is Laurence O'Fuarain ("Vikings") as the vengeance-seeking Fjall and Sophia Brown ("The Capture") as Éile, a Queen's guard warrior turned traveling musician who was originally going to be played by Jodie Turner-Smith before she dropped out over a scheduling conflict.

"The Witcher" writer Declan de Barra is serving as showrunner on "Blood Origin," with Lauren S. Hissrich (who show-runs "The Witcher") and Tomek Baginski executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of "The Witcher" novels, is consulting on the miniseries so as to make sure it doesn't overtly conflict with the established "Witcher" canon. However, much like "Nightmare of the Wolf," it seems "Blood Origin" will deepen your understanding of the Continent's history without being required viewing for those who would prefer to simply watch the already-confirmed "Witcher" Season 3 without having to do any extra homework.

"The Witcher: Blood Origin" debuts in 2022 on Netflix. "The Witcher" seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming.