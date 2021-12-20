The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Is A Sword-Swinging Elf In Prequel Miniseries
Toss a coin to your witcher and, while you're at it, chuck one to the minds behind Netflix's "The Witcher" franchise, who are hard at work expanding the fantasy universe. This year alone has seen the release of "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf," an animated film exploring the backstory for Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, ahead of his live-action debut in "The Witcher" Season 2, which only just dropped a few days ago. The season 2 finale also included a surprise mid-credits treat in the form of a teaser for "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a live-action prequel miniseries arriving in 2022.
You can now watch the "Blood Origin" teaser online, as seen below. The show's official synopsis reads as follows:
Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser
The teaser doesn't reveal much of anything about the plot of "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Still, it does feature Michelle Yeoh as a sword-swinging elf named Scian, the last member of a nomadic elf tribe on a mission of deep importance to her kind, and, really, every series out there would be better if it hired Yeoh and put a sword in her hand. (I'm including "Succession" on that list.) Joining her in the "Blood Origin" cast is Laurence O'Fuarain ("Vikings") as the vengeance-seeking Fjall and Sophia Brown ("The Capture") as Éile, a Queen's guard warrior turned traveling musician who was originally going to be played by Jodie Turner-Smith before she dropped out over a scheduling conflict.
"The Witcher" writer Declan de Barra is serving as showrunner on "Blood Origin," with Lauren S. Hissrich (who show-runs "The Witcher") and Tomek Baginski executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of "The Witcher" novels, is consulting on the miniseries so as to make sure it doesn't overtly conflict with the established "Witcher" canon. However, much like "Nightmare of the Wolf," it seems "Blood Origin" will deepen your understanding of the Continent's history without being required viewing for those who would prefer to simply watch the already-confirmed "Witcher" Season 3 without having to do any extra homework.
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" debuts in 2022 on Netflix. "The Witcher" seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming.