Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Enters The Multiverse In The Latest From The Directors Of Swiss Army Man

"Swiss Army Man," aka the movie about a farting corpse played by Harry Potter, was a wonderful, weird surprise. And now the filmmakers behind that flick are back with something that looks just as wonderful and weird. The film, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," has a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jenny Slate. And, like "Spider-Man: Far From Home," it involves the multiverse. There's clearly a lot more going on here, but the wonderfully vague synopsis only offers us this info:

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.

There's so much to enjoy here. The multiverse angle opens the film up to all sorts of possibilities, and having Michelle Yeoh front and center of it all makes this all the more exciting. Also, I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure I spotted a direct callback to Yeoh's role in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in this trailer, and that's neat! "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will have its world premiere as the opening night film at the 2022 SXSW festival. It will then arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022. I can't wait, and only wish I could see it sooner.