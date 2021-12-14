Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Enters The Multiverse In The Latest From The Directors Of Swiss Army Man
Daniels, the filmmaking team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, are back with what looks like another strange, wonderful movie. The latest from "Swiss Army Man" directors is called "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and it sends Michelle Yeoh on a wild journey through several alternate dimensions, or multiverses, if you will. The first "Everything Everywhere All at Once" trailer just dropped, and folks, it looks all kinds of fantastic. This is a wonderful trailer – it's full of strange, eye-catching moments, but it never gives too much away. Plus, Jamie Lee Curtis shows up wearing a questionable wig. Watch the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" trailer below.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer
"Swiss Army Man," aka the movie about a farting corpse played by Harry Potter, was a wonderful, weird surprise. And now the filmmakers behind that flick are back with something that looks just as wonderful and weird. The film, "Everything Everywhere All At Once," has a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jenny Slate. And, like "Spider-Man: Far From Home," it involves the multiverse. There's clearly a lot more going on here, but the wonderfully vague synopsis only offers us this info:
Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.
There's so much to enjoy here. The multiverse angle opens the film up to all sorts of possibilities, and having Michelle Yeoh front and center of it all makes this all the more exciting. Also, I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure I spotted a direct callback to Yeoh's role in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in this trailer, and that's neat! "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will have its world premiere as the opening night film at the 2022 SXSW festival. It will then arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022. I can't wait, and only wish I could see it sooner.