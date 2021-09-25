The Witcher Gets A New Season 2 Trailer, Clips, And Season 3 Renewal

Here's the official synopsis of what we can expect from "The Witcher" Season 2:

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

"The Witcher" Season 2 will also see Geralt reunite with his mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), whom we met in "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf."

In addition to Cavill and Bodnia, "The Witcher" Season 2 will see the return of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla (aka Ciri), Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Tom Canton as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper as Murta, Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard as Artorius, Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina.

Accompanying the trailer were two clips from "The Witcher" Season 2, in which Geralt plays a game of throwing knives with his old friend Nivellen, and gets ready to fight a monster. Check those clips out below:

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is back as showrunner for the second season, and will be serving as executive producer as well. We'll also meet some new characters in "The Witcher" season 2, including Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Cassie Clare as Philippa, Simon Callow and Liz Carr as detective agents Codringher and Fenn, Chris Fulton as Rience, and Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke.

"The Witcher" Season 2 premieres on Netflix December 17, 2021.