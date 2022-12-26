The Witcher Showrunner Lauren Hissrich Teases How Season 3 Will Address The Wild Hunt

"The Witcher" is a sprawling high fantasy full of magic, knights, and horrendous murder beasts. Somewhere between "Game of Thrones" and "The Lord of the Rings," the novels (and, by extension, the videos games, and the Netflix series) feature a vicious armada of craven cryptids who would like nothing more to chow down on a few locals, if given the chance. We're talking Leshy and Djinn and Basilisks (they're nothing like the "Harry Potter" snake, sorry) and Ghouls and Bruxa and all kinds of other critters you've never heard of. As fearsome as these monsters are, however, none of them are half as feared as the Wild Hunt.

In layman's terms, the Wild Hunt is a group of multidimensional (okay, maybe not so layman, then) elves hellbent upon imprisoning powerful beings from each of the many races to utilize as slaves. They ride ghostly horses and wear ghostly armor and travel through magic portals so the citizens of Skellige can be forgiven for naming them the Wraiths of Mörhogg. The Wild Hunt's quest to capture Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt's (Henry Cavill, but also Liam Hemsworth, now) ward, is so harrowing that it became the focus of the third video game and, now, the Netflix series is hinting at their arrival.