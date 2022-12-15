No, Henry Cavill Will Not Return To The Witcher After Losing Superman
This has been a really weird couple of months for Henry Cavill. Not only did he "confirm" his return as Superman after appearing in a mid-credits scene in "Black Adam," but he ended up leaving his other major franchise, Netflix's "The Witcher" adaptation, around the same time. But now that new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have decided to go in a different direction with Superman, Cavill will no longer be donning the red cape again after all. With his future as Superman snuffed out, it might make sense to go back to "The Witcher," right?
According to sources close to Cavill, that isn't the case. Variety independently confirmed that the actor will not return to the show, being replaced once and for all by Liam Hemsworth. Further details were not provided by the trade or its sources, but this isn't the most surprising revelation given how Hemsworth's casting was announced at the same time as Cavill's departure. The deal for the "Hunger Games" actor seemed set in stone, and it would probably cause a lot of headaches if Geralt of Rivia's previous actor suddenly decided to take back the role he relinquished.
What comes next for Cavill
The good news is that Cavill still has some pretty big projects in the works, even if returns to Superman and "The Witcher" are no longer in the cards. He's been filming Matthew Vaughn's star-studded action flick "Argylle," and is currently slated to star in Guy Ritchie's World War II film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." He's even potentially going to be in a "Highlander" reboot by Chad Stahelski, so that's fun!
However, it's also hard not to wonder how this two-month saga would have played out if nothing was actually said publicly. Even though a Superman project with Cavill was being talked about, it never got past the discussion stage before DC Studios was born. Not only that, but he apparently never actually signed a contract to return. As we've previously said, while publicly announcing your return on Instagram is a cool way to receive fan support, it doesn't actually mean anything without the legal bindings to back it up.
Cavill's Superman and Geralt always seemed a bit doomed to not live up to the lofty expectations both their fans and their studios placed on them. As such, it's a shame he's gone from both roles without giving them their satisfying conclusions. On the bright side, though, we'll always have "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and the bathtub scene from the first season of "The Witcher."