No, Henry Cavill Will Not Return To The Witcher After Losing Superman

The good news is that Cavill still has some pretty big projects in the works, even if returns to Superman and "The Witcher" are no longer in the cards. He's been filming Matthew Vaughn's star-studded action flick "Argylle," and is currently slated to star in Guy Ritchie's World War II film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." He's even potentially going to be in a "Highlander" reboot by Chad Stahelski, so that's fun!

However, it's also hard not to wonder how this two-month saga would have played out if nothing was actually said publicly. Even though a Superman project with Cavill was being talked about, it never got past the discussion stage before DC Studios was born. Not only that, but he apparently never actually signed a contract to return. As we've previously said, while publicly announcing your return on Instagram is a cool way to receive fan support, it doesn't actually mean anything without the legal bindings to back it up.

Cavill's Superman and Geralt always seemed a bit doomed to not live up to the lofty expectations both their fans and their studios placed on them. As such, it's a shame he's gone from both roles without giving them their satisfying conclusions. On the bright side, though, we'll always have "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and the bathtub scene from the first season of "The Witcher."