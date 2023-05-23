Why The Witcher Recast Henry Cavill's Geralt Of Rivia Instead Of Ending The Show

It's tough to think of the Netflix fantasy series "The Witcher," based on the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, without Henry Cavill at its center as Geralt of Rivia. He brought passion to the project as a massive fan of the novels and video games that already exist in the franchise, and he made Geralt a truly three-dimensional character with pathos. Even skeptical fans who thought the casting was a bit odd (I was holding out for Mads Mikkelsen) found themselves won over by Cavill's performance, impressed at the range he showed after gaining fame as Superman. Unfortunately, "The Witcher" will be going on without Cavill after the third season, with actor Liam Hemsworth stepping into his leather boots and silver wig for the show's fourth season.

There has been quite a bit of discussion around why Cavill decided to leave, ranging from potential creative conflicts with the "Witcher" team to hopes of donning the cape and tights to play Superman again, but not much has been said about why the folks behind the franchise have decided to continue on without him. In the latest issue of Total Film, showrunner Lauren Hissrich shared the reasoning behind the recast and explained why they decided to keep going.

The third season and final outing of Cavill's version of "The Witcher" will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.