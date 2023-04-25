The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Final Season Is Almost Here

It's a shame Netflix produced three seasons of their wildly-popular fantasy series "The Witcher" and simply decided to call it a day. All joking aside, folks, "The Witcher" season 3 will mark Henry Cavill's final time playing Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role in season 4 (which has already been announced). Will everyone keep tuning in to watch the "Hunger Games" alum bring their cherished grumpy monster-hunting dad to life? Or is "The Witcher" on the verge of seeing a max exodus in terms of viewership?

First things first, there's still season 3 to get through. This installment will find Geralt, his on-again/off-again sorceress girlfriend Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and the couple's surrogate daughter/the exiled Cintra princess Cirilla aka Ciri (Freya Allan) on the run from the Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr var Emreis — the much-ballyhooed White Flame, whom we now know to be Ciri's biological father and former human hedgehog, Duny (Bart Edwards). Season 3 itself is adapting "Time of Contempt," which is the second novel in author Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcher Saga.

For more on what to expect, check out the season 3 trailer below.