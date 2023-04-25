The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Henry Cavill's Final Season Is Almost Here
It's a shame Netflix produced three seasons of their wildly-popular fantasy series "The Witcher" and simply decided to call it a day. All joking aside, folks, "The Witcher" season 3 will mark Henry Cavill's final time playing Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role in season 4 (which has already been announced). Will everyone keep tuning in to watch the "Hunger Games" alum bring their cherished grumpy monster-hunting dad to life? Or is "The Witcher" on the verge of seeing a max exodus in terms of viewership?
First things first, there's still season 3 to get through. This installment will find Geralt, his on-again/off-again sorceress girlfriend Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and the couple's surrogate daughter/the exiled Cintra princess Cirilla aka Ciri (Freya Allan) on the run from the Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr var Emreis — the much-ballyhooed White Flame, whom we now know to be Ciri's biological father and former human hedgehog, Duny (Bart Edwards). Season 3 itself is adapting "Time of Contempt," which is the second novel in author Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcher Saga.
For more on what to expect, check out the season 3 trailer below.
Watch the trailer for The Witcher season 3
Much like that other popular streaming series about a taciturn independent contractor who teams up with a hard-edged lady warrior to protect his adopted child and their magical blood from a shadowy despot, "The Witcher" will use its third season to dig deeper into the political strife and power dynamics of its fantastical setting. So states the show's season 3 synopsis, which you can read in its entirety below:
As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magic training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girls' untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.
With Henry Cavill off to play in a different fantasy sandbox in the form of Amazon's tabletop wargame series adaptation "Warhammer 40,000," it will be interesting to see how much the "Witcher" season 3 finale feels like a sendoff for Cavill's iteration of Geralt, if at all. Alternatively, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and her creative team might elect to end the season on another cliffhanger, as a way to try and entice viewers back for season 4. Personally, I plan on bailing after season 3, and I fully suspect I won't be the only one. Best of luck to the rest of the "Witcher" fam, though!
"The Witcher" season 3 begins streaming this summer on Netflix. Volume 1 will include episodes 1-5 and will be released globally on June 29 and Volume 2 will include episodes 6-8, released July 27.