Henry Cavill To Star And Executive Produce A Series Adaptation Of Warhammer 40,000

Henry Cavill has been on quite a rollercoaster of emotions as of late. First, he announced his return to the silver screen as Superman as he reprised the role in "Black Adam" opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Then, amidst rumors that a sequel to "Man of Steel" was in the works, the actor left Netflix's adaptation of "The Witcher," which was a gig that he absolutely adored. And most recently, it turned out that his plans as Big Blue were cut short as new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that Gunn would be writing a new movie for the Last Son of Krypton, but Cavill would not be involved since it focuses on a younger Clark Kent from earlier in his journalism career. However, despite the fact that he could be in the running for another role in the new DC Universe, it looks like he's already bouncing back with another potentially massive franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill has joined the team behind a new series based on "Warhammer 40,000," the popular sci-fi fantasy tabletop wargame that utilizes intricate miniatures. Although, while Amazon has apparently secured him to star and executive produce the project, it doesn't exactly sound like a done deal just yet.