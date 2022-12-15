Henry Cavill To Star And Executive Produce A Series Adaptation Of Warhammer 40,000
Henry Cavill has been on quite a rollercoaster of emotions as of late. First, he announced his return to the silver screen as Superman as he reprised the role in "Black Adam" opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Then, amidst rumors that a sequel to "Man of Steel" was in the works, the actor left Netflix's adaptation of "The Witcher," which was a gig that he absolutely adored. And most recently, it turned out that his plans as Big Blue were cut short as new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that Gunn would be writing a new movie for the Last Son of Krypton, but Cavill would not be involved since it focuses on a younger Clark Kent from earlier in his journalism career. However, despite the fact that he could be in the running for another role in the new DC Universe, it looks like he's already bouncing back with another potentially massive franchise.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill has joined the team behind a new series based on "Warhammer 40,000," the popular sci-fi fantasy tabletop wargame that utilizes intricate miniatures. Although, while Amazon has apparently secured him to star and executive produce the project, it doesn't exactly sound like a done deal just yet.
Game on ... hopefully
Despite the fact that Henry Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment are attached to "Warhammer 40,000" already, the report emphasizes that Amazon is still in negotiations with Games Workshop over the rights to adapt the property and no showrunners or writers have been attached yet. The UK-based gaming manufacturer that created the game in the 1980s has been involved in talks with the company for months at this point, but there are reportedly other contenders in the mix for the rights as well.
Considering how much bad news Cavill has had to deal with recently, let's hope that Amazon comes through for him since he is a huge "Warhammer" fan that paints his own figures and has expressed interest in being a part of the franchise in the past. If they do, the series would be set in a bleak, war-ridden future where humans (who unite to form the militaristic army known as the Imperium of Man) are embroiled in an unending war with aliens, gods, demons, and other factions. As we've seen with other Prime Video programming like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the company isn't afraid to dish out some big bucks to bring these massive genre-heavy projects to life. Hopefully, the streamer hasn't put all their money eggs in the LOTR basket, as the ridiculously popular "Warhammer 40,000" could easily become their next big tentpole franchise if they're willing to pay for the rights.