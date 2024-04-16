This Horror Anime Is A Secret Remake Of A 60s TV Classic

"The Fugitive" ran for four seasons on ABC from 1963 to 1967. The series followed Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen), a (you guessed it) fugitive accused of murdering his wife. Pursued across the country by lawman Philip Gerard (Barry Morse), he tries to prove his innocence by finding the real killer.

On one hand, "The Fugitive" is as episodic as you'd expect from a 1960s TV show. Each episode features Kimble in a different town with a new problem to solve. The backstory is also told via title sequence; the first episode, "Fear in a Desert City," is just another adventure for Kimble, not the murder, trial, and Kimble's escape the way it would be today. However, there's also some serialization with the story threads of Gerard hunting Kimble and Kimble hunting the real murderer, a one-armed man (Bill Raisch). These reach their conclusion in the finale, "The Judgment."

With such a simple and exciting premise, "The Fugitive" has been remade many times. The 1993 Harrison Ford film is the most famous (read Ben Pearson's /Film interview with "The Fugitive" director Andrew Davis). In 2000, a TV remake was produced starring Tim Daly. Failing to piggyback off the success of the Ford movie, the show lasted one season.

1977's "The Incredible Hulk" was inspired by "The Fugitive" as much as the Marvel comic; David Banner (Bill Bixby) was on the run, jumping from town to town and alias to alias with every episode. Tabloid reporter Jack McGee (Jack Colvin) plays the part of Gerard.

In 2020, Ken Watanabe starred in a Japanese version of "The Fugitive" — "Tôbôsha." This isn't the first time Japan has remade "The Fugitive," for it also inspired the horror-thriller manga/anime "Monster."