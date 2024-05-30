How Studio Bones Made One Of The Best Anime Shows Ever – Twice

Japanese animation studio Bones celebrates its 25th anniversary this year; in commemoration, Crunchyroll assembled the documentary "Bones 25: Dreaming Forward." Broken into four chapters each about the length of an anime episode, the doc features talking head interviews with Bones staff/industry peers highlighting the studio's history and most famous projects.

"Dreaming Forward" doesn't scratch far past the surface, but that's not because it lacks material. In its 25 years, Bones has produced many beloved anime series; its current hit "My Hero Academia" is one of the most popular in the world. Long before that, though, Bones broke out by adapting Hiromu Arakawa's steampunk-action manga "Fullmetal Alchemist."

Set during a fictionalized 20th century in the European-esque country Amestris, the manga centers on two alchemist brothers: Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric. When they were young children, the Elrics lost their mother, Trisha, so they tried to transmute her back to life. Like any ill-advised science experiment, it failed; Ed lost an arm and leg, while Al's whole body was disintegrated (Ed bound his soul to a suit of armor). Now the brothers are searching for the Philosopher's Stone, which they think can make their bodies whole again. Bumps in the road of their adventures include dangerous priests, a military dictatorship, human-beast chimeras, and evil homunculi.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" began publication in 2001 and concluded in 2010. In that time span, Bones made it into an anime — twice, first in 2003 and then again in 2009 (as "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"). The two "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime are quite different, but both earned acclaim and brought Bones into the anime big leagues.