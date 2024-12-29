Neon Genesis Evangelion Satirized One Of Animation's Biggest Tropes

The "Curse of Eva" is only mentioned that one time in "You Can (Not) Redo" and the mechanics aren't explained. (The common fan answer is that the curse is due to prolonged exposure to LCL, the liquid that the children are drenched in when piloting.) Don't think too hard about it, either; the main point of the curse is thematic.

There's a joke that "Rebuild of Evangelion" is the original series but on antidepressants. In "You Can (Not) Redo," it falls off its meds and drags you down too. "Evangelion 2.0: You Can (Not) Advance" ended with Shinji destroying an Angel that had consumed Rei to save her, finally becoming a man who does more than what others tell him to do. Misato urges him on, "Do it for yourself [Shinji]! Do it because this is what you want!"

Shinji spends the next 14 years trapped inside Eva Unit-01, unaware of the time passing, and when he wakes up everyone hates him for triggering an apocalyptic event by combining his Eva with the Angel. Shinji's depression comes surging back worse than ever; when Asuka confronts him at the end of the film, she observes: "All you do is think about yourself. You think shutting up is the answer," she berates him. "No matter how many years pass, you're still the same annoying brat." But those 14 years haven't changed Asuka, either.

The children may be the only ones cursed to never age, but they're not the only "Evangelion" characters stuck in arrested development. Misato is 29-years-old in the original series (and so 43 after the time skip) but she's often just as childish as her wards. She doesn't clean her apartment, subsists off of alcohol and fast food, and keeps her ex-boyfriend Kaji at a distance even though she loves him.

Then there's Shinji's father Gendo, who wears the stone face of an enigmatic mastermind but is really just as lonely as his son. His goal is not Godhood, but simply reuniting with his late wife (and Shinji's mother) Yui. Gendo, too, can't let go of the past or recognize the future Yui gave him (Shinji)

Due to these themes and some select moments of imagery and dialogue (see below), several fans Interpreted the "Rebuild" films not as remakes of the original "Evangelion," but as sequels where the characters are trapped in a time loop, forced to play out the same basic events over and over.

The final film, "Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time" is about breaking that loop.