A Jim Carrey Classic And An Infamous Anime Have More In Common Than You Think

Spoilers follow.

Ah, the double feature. Old Hollywood studios devised it as a way to run (B) movies too short or cheap to merit full price, but there's something undeniably fun about watching two movies back to back. The success of the unofficial double feature that defined 2023, "Barbenheimer," suggests I'm not alone in feeling this; comparing two films is a fun exercise, especially if you can find unexpected similarities.

Two masterpieces are back in the news this week in a great coincidence: "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" (directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman, who were almost deterred by similar memory-bending "Memento") celebrates its 20th anniversary, while anime classic "The End of Evangelion" received its first-ever official U.S. theatrical release.

"Eternal Sunshine" is a sci-fi love story; Joel (Jim Carrey) discovers his ex-girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) had all her memories of him erased; he decides to do the same to his memories of her. "The End of Evangelion" is the conclusion of the TV show "Neon Genesis Evangelion," spearheaded by Hideaki Anno, then working for Studio Gainax (Anno co-directed "End" with Kazuya Tsurumaki). In "End," teenage mecha pilot Shinji Ikari has the fate of humanity put in his hands — and he blinks.

These films seem too different to even list together; they were made on opposite sides of the world, for one. One is live-action, and one is animated. One is a small-scale romantic drama, one is about a biblical apocalypse. But "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "The End of Evangelion" are about the same thing: lonely people trying to wall themselves off from others who've hurt them and realizing that's no way to live.