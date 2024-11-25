One Classic Anime Asks The Biggest Question Every Other Action Show Ignores

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

While there are countless types of stories told in the anime medium, there is one genre that is king: the action shonen. It's the most popular genre there is, but it's not without problems. Shows like "Naruto" and "Dragon Ball" tend to follow a very specific formula without much change, which means even the slightest variation on the formula — like making the protagonist a 30-year-old and not an angsty high schooler — makes for something exciting.

One of the biggest tropes of the genre, one that "Dragon Ball" perfected and made its bread and butter, is the idea of training to fight. Specifically, it is the idea that training is everything, and that fighting is the purest form of living. "Dragon Ball Z" has Goku constantly abandon his wife and kids because he enjoys fighting so much (he literally ends the original series by leaving his family behind to train the reincarnation of a former antagonist), while "Hunter x Hunter" protagonist Gon internalizes that being a hunter must be a great life since his dad abandoned him to become one.

This can make for great storytelling of course, but the overabundance of "fighting is good and pure" can get tiresome rather easily. Then there's "Yu Yu Hakusho," the first of three masterpieces by Yoshihiro Togashi. This is a story of contrasts, a dark fantasy where fighting is exhilarating, but comes with terrible costs. The story follows Yusuke Urameshi, a good-for-nothing teenage delinquent who one day pushes a young boy out of oncoming traffic, dying in the process. This is such a shock to everyone, not even the rulers of the afterlife saw it coming. To reward Yusuke for his selfless sacrifice, he becomes a Spirit Detective, tasked with working for the Spirit King to combat evil demons and investigate paranormal occurrences on the physical plane.