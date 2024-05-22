This Is The Anime For People Tired Of Angsty High School Heroes
(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)
A big problem with recommending anime is that, from the outside in, they can all seem rather similar. The biggest animes ever tend to all be battle shonen shows from a single manga magazine — just look at Michael B. Jordan's list of favorite anime — much like how superhero movies dominate Hollywood. Of course, there is more to the medium than that, as this column often shows, from the thought-provoking and bleak sci-fi mystery "Pluto," to the Coen brothers-like oddities of "OddTaxi." Still, when it comes to mainstream action shows, they all tend to follow teens, like Deku, Goku, Yuji, Tanjiro, and Eren.
But not "Kaiju no. 8." This new blockbuster shonen action anime is set in a world plagued by giant monsters and follows an elite group of warriors that fight against them, while an unsuspecting guy holds the secret ability to turn into the enemy. No, it is not "Attack on Titan," because this anime is about Toho-like kaiju, and about Kafka Hibino. Unable to pass the test to join the elite Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he eats a kaiju fly and gains the power to become a kaiju — and whose only real chance at joining the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force is that they raised the age requirements so he can try one last time.
That's because Kafka is 32 years old, and herein lies the secret to the show's success. "Kaiju no. 8" provides all the excitement and tropes of a shonen battle anime, but stars a guy in his 30s. It is painfully relatable, exciting, and the cure for people tired of angsty high-school anime heroes.
What makes 'Kaiju no. 8' great
The big appeal of "Kaiju no. 8" is, well, the kaiju. This is a world full of great creature designs and a wide variety of monsters that are constantly plaguing the world, to the point where fighting them is part of government budgeting and planning. The most fascinating bit of worldbuilding comes early in the show, as we discover that the fight against kaiju has existed for so long that there even are private companies that deal with cleaning up the mess left by the giant monsters — and cleaning up the giant monsters' messy remains, too. This makes the world feel lived-in, and the kaiju like a part of everyday life, especially as we learn of the different types of kaiju that exist.
Another cool element of the anime is in its soundtrack, particularly its opening and ending theme songs, both sung by international bands — a rarity in anime. Hearing OneRepublic, who gave us the hit song that plays over the best scene of "Top Gun: Maverick" over footage of a guy that turns into a kaiju is weird, sure, but also gives the show a unique feel.
But by far the best part of the show is the protagonist, Kafka himself. He has all the makings of a great shonen protagonist — he is funny, emotional, earnest, a bit goofy and clumsy, and he is weaker than his peers but with room to grow into the very best like no one ever was. The difference here is that Kafka is not in high school, he is not a young and ambitious hero with his whole life ahead of him, but a 32-year-old making a career change.
What 'Kaiju no. 8' adds to the conversation
When we first meet him, Kafka is watching his childhood friend who now leads the fight against kaiju on the TV, a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He looks hopeless and empty inside, like someone who the world forced into giving up on their dream. He did try to join the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force but failed the test, and now he believes he's too old to join. Learning that Kafka tried time and time again to accomplish his goals but failed and eventually gave up is incredibly relatable.
Even when he gets a second chance, he's still not that good at it. Unlike Spike Spiegel from "Cowboy Bebop," another down-on-his-luck, late-20s anime protagonist, Kafka is not fit, he doesn't have an irresistible charm or incredibly good looks. Instead, his body responds when he tries to train harder, he has difficulty catching up to his younger teammates, his body is nearly destroyed after a kaiju hits him, and he has a beer belly he utterly fails to hold in. Kafka is essentially making a life pivot in his early 30s and realizes that he is now the oldest guy in his new workplace — all before the boss hires him mostly because he finds Kafka funny.
And yet, it's not that Kafka is useless. On the contrary. His experience working with kaiju disposal companies means he is uniquely familiar with kaiju anatomy, including weaknesses, which he uses to help out his teammates. In that regard, this show is reminiscent of "SK8: The Infinity," one of the best anime of 2021, which is about a young man who also realizes he is not going to be the best at his hobby and learns to support his team rather than try to get the glory himself.
Why non-anime fans should check out 'Kaiju no. 8'
"Kaiju no. 8" does not reinvent the shonen wheel, but what it does is embrace the tropes and the formula while telling a rather simple yet effective story with those tropes. It's the same approach that made "Demon Slayer" so absurdly popular. So if you want to watch what could be the next big blockbuster anime show without having to binge dozens of episodes, here's your chance to catch up on "Kaiju no. 8" while it's just starting.
But what really makes this anime stand out is its protagonist, who offers a unique and fresh perspective to the action shonen anime, and is probably the most relatable shonen hero since Denji sold his soul in "Chainsaw Man" for a decent meal and a bed to sleep in at night. Watching Kafka slowly become a stronger and more confident person is not just fun, it delivers the kind of uplifting inspiration that angsty anime protagonists just don't deliver anymore. Plus, if you're suffering from superhero fatigue, Kafka's story and secret identity offer a fresh new take on a classic story.
Watch This If You Like: "Insecure," "Fleabag," "My Hero Academia."
"Kaiju no. 8" is streaming on Crunchyroll