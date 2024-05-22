This Is The Anime For People Tired Of Angsty High School Heroes

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

A big problem with recommending anime is that, from the outside in, they can all seem rather similar. The biggest animes ever tend to all be battle shonen shows from a single manga magazine — just look at Michael B. Jordan's list of favorite anime — much like how superhero movies dominate Hollywood. Of course, there is more to the medium than that, as this column often shows, from the thought-provoking and bleak sci-fi mystery "Pluto," to the Coen brothers-like oddities of "OddTaxi." Still, when it comes to mainstream action shows, they all tend to follow teens, like Deku, Goku, Yuji, Tanjiro, and Eren.

But not "Kaiju no. 8." This new blockbuster shonen action anime is set in a world plagued by giant monsters and follows an elite group of warriors that fight against them, while an unsuspecting guy holds the secret ability to turn into the enemy. No, it is not "Attack on Titan," because this anime is about Toho-like kaiju, and about Kafka Hibino. Unable to pass the test to join the elite Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he eats a kaiju fly and gains the power to become a kaiju — and whose only real chance at joining the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force is that they raised the age requirements so he can try one last time.

That's because Kafka is 32 years old, and herein lies the secret to the show's success. "Kaiju no. 8" provides all the excitement and tropes of a shonen battle anime, but stars a guy in his 30s. It is painfully relatable, exciting, and the cure for people tired of angsty high-school anime heroes.