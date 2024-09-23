The 7 Best Episodes Of The Hunter X Hunter Anime Series, Ranked
"Hunter x Hunter" is one of the best anime shows in recent memory; the quintessential modern shonen, its formula can be seen in everything from "My Hero Academia" to "Jujutsu Kaisen." The story follows Gon, a young boy who sets out on an adventure to find his father, a "hunter" or licensed adventurer. Throughout his journey, Gon makes lasting friendships, fights all sorts of people and monsters, and sees incredible sights.
What makes the show so special is that the anime personifies the idea of being about the journey, not the destination. Every season explores a new tone, a new genre, a new location, and even a new cast, all while the story evolves and we learn more about the world. It makes the show feel fresh and exciting at every turn — not to mention unpredictable, seeing as you never know what new adventure is waiting. Even as an incomplete adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's (also incomplete) manga, this is a phenomenal narrative worth experiencing. With the manga coming back with fresh chapters, and this month marking the 10th anniversary of the end of the second anime adaptation, it's time to revisit the best moments and, more specifically, the best episodes of the 2011 "Hunter x Hunter" anime.
7. Episode 148
The 2011 "Hunter x Hunter" adaptation is incomplete, but that doesn't make its final episode any less perfect as a conclusion to this story — because it really is a conclusion. Although they'd said hello before, this is the episode in which Gon finally gets to sit down and chat with his father — as Ging explains why he left his son and where he's been all this time. The two talk about adventuring, about their love of the unknown, and how the journey is more important than the destination, especially when it's shared with friends. It's a phenomenal coda to end the show on because it's clearly only the end of a chapter and not the larger story. Life will go on, Ging has already started planning his next adventure, and we see a very emotional montage of practically every ally we've met along the way carrying on and continuing their own journeys.
That's the ultimate message of "Hunter x Hunter." Much like "Lord of the Rings," it understands that life is one big story, and the people in them come and go when their part ends. The final montage, as the anime's theme song plays in full, is one of the most emotional and bittersweet elements of the entire 148 episode series. It's also a beautiful way to end this chapter and tease what happens next ... even if we never get to see it.
6. Episode 51
Episode 51 of "Hunter x Hunter" is a masterclass in building tension and using music as part of storytelling. The entire episode is about the gathering of forces to try and take Phantom Troupe down, all while the Troupe's leader, Chrollo, plans his symphony. For the first half we see the mafia hire dozens of assassins and hitmen to take care of their Phantom Troupe problem, even as Kurapika tries to bring back his boss' daughter, Neon Nostrade, who's escaped her guards. The entire time, the episode skillfully weaves tension in every scene and frame, making you wonder how exactly the Phantom Troupe will attack — and when Chrollo will make his move. Then, when we finally see Chrollo, it's not as a devil or a monster; it's simply as a nice guy offering help to a little girl. To be sure, part of the magic trick of the "Yorknew City arc" is seeing the Phantom Troupe develop and realizing this group of thieves is also a family that you learn to care for.
Then the music starts and Chrollo begins a brutal symphony of death and violence — first by torturing an assassin to his painful death, right before the Phantom Troupe proceeds to terrorize the city. "Hunter x Hunter" already has a fantastic score courtesy of Yoshihisa Hirano, but this episode takes it to a whole other level — first with a rendition of Mozart's "Lacrimosa" as the Troupe genuinely mourns their fallen comrade, and then the mayhem and carnage behind to the sound of Mozart and Verdi's "Dies Irae." It is not just a cool choice of music, but also perfectly encapsulate the grief, the sorrow, and then the wrath of the group, machine gun fire and skulls crashing to the beat of the brass. It is a horrendous symphony of violence that seels Phantom Troupe as a messed up yet compelling found family.
5. Episode 47
Power systems are a staple of shonen action anime. You have your Ki, chakra, devil fruits and haki, cursed energy, and many more systems. "Hunter x Hunter," however, has the best systems in all of anime with Nen. Though as complex and, at times, convoluted as so many other systems, what makes Nen great is how detailed and technical it is, and how logic-based every power and every move are. This means when a new and stronger opponent shows up, you can clearly understand where their power comes from, rather than it feeling like a contrived way to force a power-up on our protagonist. Episode 47 of "Hunter x Hunter" is the pinnacle of this idea, as we get a phenomenal fight between a David and Goliath that turns on its head. Though most of the episode is devoted to long explanations about the rules and conditions of Kurapika's power, it is exhilarating to see how he achieved this great ability.
That's because the other key to why Nen is a great power system is the fantastic level of versatility of power sets that remain consistent — while still leaving enough space for determination and willpower to affect the strength of a power. Seeing Kurapika utterly obliterate Uvogin, a brute that helped commit genocide against Kurapika's red-eyed Kurta clan, is not just immensely satisfying because of what it means for his quest for revenge, but also because it is the culmination of his incredible resolve and willpower. It is not that the red eyes give Kurapika incredible strength, it is that his resolve is so great that he stakes his own life on every attack (which makes for a nail-biting sequence while still echoing the anime's theme of consequences). Kurapika is very clearly not a hero, even if Uvogin is clearly a villain. The darkness within Kurapika after the fight teases what happens to Gon when he lets go and falls on vengeance as his only resort.
4. Episode 70
"Hunter x Hunter" is a show that relishes in showing different kinds of adventures, whether it's an invasion of mutant ant monsters, a crime story, or a simple game of dodgeball. That's right, one of the best episodes in the entire anime is devoted to a game of dodgeball, and it is a stunning, white-knuckle sight to behold. Indeed, the entire episode is one big dodgeball competition where people can die brutally, but also one with meticulous and detailed rules that make it a compelling and relentlessly thrilling game to take in. It's especially fun to watch Hisoka reluctantly team up with Killua and Gon despite his serious injuries, as the old trope of temporary alliances with the villain is always a joy to behold.
But mostly, the episode is great because of how it explores Gon and Killua's friendship. Throughout the match, Gon does the anime shonen protagonist thing of being reckless and prioritizing having a clean win to prove his might (as opposed to simply winning and forgetting about the how of it all). Except, rather than make it a fun personality trait like Goku, Gon is constantly scolded for being irresponsible and a rather toxic friend. He pushes his body to the breaking point without a care in the world, but also risks Killua's life for the sake of proving his worth as a fighter. He doesn't care what happens to his pals, as long as he gets the win. Meanwhile, Killua's traumatic past makes him fall for Gon's antics rather than risk being rejected by him. It's an unhealthy relationship only pseudo-disguised as a cutesy friendship, yet it also foreshadows some dark developments in the near future from which there is no going back.
3. Episode 146
After 145 episodes, we finally get the raison d'etre for the entire "Hunter x Hunter" anime — Gon meeting his father Ging. Except, the moment they finally meet, Gon breaks down and starts apologizing for what happened to Kite and the role he played in it. After Gon's sacrifice, seeing him turn back into a little kid again is heartwarming and adorable, but it is also absolutely hilarious to see how much everyone hates Ging. An entire auditorium full of people yelling at Ging for how lousy of a father he is while he looks painfully uncomfortable is the kind of catharsis this anime does so well. And to be fair to Ging, he does deliver some good advice and words of wisdom!
Though obviously not as big a part of the episode, we also get the resolution to the whole election arc, and it is as silly and funny as you'd expect. After a whole season's worth of politics and backstabbing, the final vote ends up being a pretty delightful prank and a joke.
And then there's the Killua story, as he finally outmaneuvers and defeats his brother Illumi. This is one of the biggest moments of heartbreak in the entire show, and Studio Madhouse does an incredible job of even improving on the source material. Killua tries to save his sister Alluka from the creature (which is known as Something) that has possessed her and now co-exist inside her body, but Alluka doesn't want that. It may be an act of love, but Killua is not accepting the whole of her, and as Something cries over Killua telling her to go away, we get some truly stunning animation in Killua's facial expression (and even a change in the animation style).
2. Episode 131
The power-up transformation is a staple of action anime, but when it came time for Gon to have his big transformation, the result is less Super Saiyan and more Eren Yaeger turning into an apocalyptic monster. What would normally be a moment of excitement is instead the most tragic and empty episode in the entire show — and one of the best. Filled with grief and guilt over the death of Kite, and discovering there is no way of bringing him back, Gon snaps. In his grief, he pushes himself and in exchange for power, he trades the most precious powers a shonen anima protagonist has — youth, hope, and friendship.
Seeing Gon, the usually cheerful boy, transform into an empty shell full of rage is heartbreaking, but it's also completely in line with his character arc. When Gon defeats Pitou and achieves his revenge, it is neither cool nor exciting; rather, it's a tragedy as he bashes Pitou's head in until their skull shatters. This is the point of no return for Gon and the episode pulls all the stops to sell the terror of his actions, changing the lighting style, dropping all color from the scene, and generally making it clear there is no going back. But it is when Killua sees what Gon has done, and what he has sacrificed to get here, realizing that his friend is gone, that "Hunter x Hunter" delivers its most emotionally devastating moment of all.
1. Episode 135
"Hunter x Hunter" was never really like other action-adventure anime, but episode 135 cements it as an all-time great anime show — and it is all because of Meruem. The "Chimera Ant Arc" was already a complex and compelling story arc with some incredible villains, but it was at the end of his life that Meruem proved to be one of the best antagonists in the history of the medium. Knowing he is poisoned and will soon die, the all-powerful Meruem decides he won't go down in battle, but instead desperately seeks the blind girl Komugi so he can spend whatever time he has left playing the board game gungi with her.
This is a quiet, solemn, incredibly emotional episode that sells the complexity of its characters. Meruem doesn't really get redemption, nor is he sympathetic in the way Marvel tries to make many of its baddies. For one, Meruem terrorized an entire country and had countless people killed, all without an ounce of remorse. And yet, it is in his treatment of Komugi, his degrading himself by begging one of his subjects to help him get back to this girl, and his realizing that power doesn't equate a happy and fulfilled life that Meruem becomes sympathetic and human. Now at the end of things, he doesn't look for revenge or even a way to save himself. Instead, he chooses to be happy for once — and Komugi responds by choosing to allow herself to be poisoned to be with Meruem until the end. It's a love story between the strongest being and the weakest one.
Episode 135 makes for an exquisite adaptation, using Komugi's blindness (what allowed her to really see Meruem's humanity) to enshroud the screen in darkness, with only the faintest of lights slowly painting a picture of the duo's tragic last game. That "Hunter x Hunter" could make its greatest villain someone utterly despicable, yet also give him the biggest tear-jerking moment in the entire anime, is a testament to the show's storytelling.