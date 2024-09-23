The 7 Best Episodes Of The Hunter X Hunter Anime Series, Ranked

Power systems are a staple of shonen action anime. You have your Ki, chakra, devil fruits and haki, cursed energy, and many more systems. "Hunter x Hunter," however, has the best systems in all of anime with Nen. Though as complex and, at times, convoluted as so many other systems, what makes Nen great is how detailed and technical it is, and how logic-based every power and every move are. This means when a new and stronger opponent shows up, you can clearly understand where their power comes from, rather than it feeling like a contrived way to force a power-up on our protagonist. Episode 47 of "Hunter x Hunter" is the pinnacle of this idea, as we get a phenomenal fight between a David and Goliath that turns on its head. Though most of the episode is devoted to long explanations about the rules and conditions of Kurapika's power, it is exhilarating to see how he achieved this great ability.

That's because the other key to why Nen is a great power system is the fantastic level of versatility of power sets that remain consistent — while still leaving enough space for determination and willpower to affect the strength of a power. Seeing Kurapika utterly obliterate Uvogin, a brute that helped commit genocide against Kurapika's red-eyed Kurta clan, is not just immensely satisfying because of what it means for his quest for revenge, but also because it is the culmination of his incredible resolve and willpower. It is not that the red eyes give Kurapika incredible strength, it is that his resolve is so great that he stakes his own life on every attack (which makes for a nail-biting sequence while still echoing the anime's theme of consequences). Kurapika is very clearly not a hero, even if Uvogin is clearly a villain. The darkness within Kurapika after the fight teases what happens to Gon when he lets go and falls on vengeance as his only resort.