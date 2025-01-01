One Of The Best Anime Ever Is Back On Netflix In 2025

Netflix has become a power player in anime distribution; its streaming platform hosts classic series, simulcasts new ones, and it's even got a catalogue of anime produced in-house such as "Terminator Zero" (read our review), "Pluto" (we've also got a review for you), and many more.

Now, as of January 2025, a hole in the Netflix anime library has been refilled. "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," which was taken off Netflix in North America back in January 2022, has returned to the platform.

"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is based on the original shonen manga by author Hiromu Arakawa, adapted into 64 anime episodes by series director Yasuhiro Irie and writer Hiroshi Onogi. The anime is set in a fantasy world modeled on early industrial Europe, but where alchemy is also the scientific law of the land. Two young alchemist brothers, Edward "Ed" Elric and his little bro Al (short for Alphonse), try to use alchemy to bring their dead mother Trisha back to life. In their folly, they learn the same lessons that Victor Frankenstein learned about trespassing in God's domain.

Al's body is disintegrated and Edward's left leg is severed; to get his brother back, he bonds Al's soul to an empty suit of armor, sacrificing his right arm. Two "automail" metal prosthetics later, and the Elric brothers are out on a journey to find the mythic Philosopher's Stone. (Edward is officially the Fullmetal Alchemist, nicknamed due to his robotic limbs, but technically the name fits both Elrics.) The brothers hope the Stone, which can create something without something else needing to be sacrificed in return, can restore their bodies. On their quest, they make many friends, such as "Flame Alchemist" Colonel Roy Mustang and Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye, and foes, like some homunculi named for the seven deadly sins of man.

The anime debuted in 2009, just as the manga was wrapping up, and they ultimately finished weeks apart in the summer of 2010. "Brotherhood" is renowned for its fidelity to the "Fullmetal Alchemist" source material (though not without some changes) and when you're adapting an already great story, faithfulness is no sin.

So, why should "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" get priority in your Netflix queue? Is it truly, as many have ranked it over the last 15 years, the best anime of all time?