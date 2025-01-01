One Of The Best Anime Ever Is Back On Netflix In 2025
Netflix has become a power player in anime distribution; its streaming platform hosts classic series, simulcasts new ones, and it's even got a catalogue of anime produced in-house such as "Terminator Zero" (read our review), "Pluto" (we've also got a review for you), and many more.
Now, as of January 2025, a hole in the Netflix anime library has been refilled. "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," which was taken off Netflix in North America back in January 2022, has returned to the platform.
"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is based on the original shonen manga by author Hiromu Arakawa, adapted into 64 anime episodes by series director Yasuhiro Irie and writer Hiroshi Onogi. The anime is set in a fantasy world modeled on early industrial Europe, but where alchemy is also the scientific law of the land. Two young alchemist brothers, Edward "Ed" Elric and his little bro Al (short for Alphonse), try to use alchemy to bring their dead mother Trisha back to life. In their folly, they learn the same lessons that Victor Frankenstein learned about trespassing in God's domain.
Al's body is disintegrated and Edward's left leg is severed; to get his brother back, he bonds Al's soul to an empty suit of armor, sacrificing his right arm. Two "automail" metal prosthetics later, and the Elric brothers are out on a journey to find the mythic Philosopher's Stone. (Edward is officially the Fullmetal Alchemist, nicknamed due to his robotic limbs, but technically the name fits both Elrics.) The brothers hope the Stone, which can create something without something else needing to be sacrificed in return, can restore their bodies. On their quest, they make many friends, such as "Flame Alchemist" Colonel Roy Mustang and Lieutenant Riza Hawkeye, and foes, like some homunculi named for the seven deadly sins of man.
The anime debuted in 2009, just as the manga was wrapping up, and they ultimately finished weeks apart in the summer of 2010. "Brotherhood" is renowned for its fidelity to the "Fullmetal Alchemist" source material (though not without some changes) and when you're adapting an already great story, faithfulness is no sin.
So, why should "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" get priority in your Netflix queue? Is it truly, as many have ranked it over the last 15 years, the best anime of all time?
What makes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood such a special anime
"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" has the dual virtues of being both accessible and excellent. It's not as mature or soul-wrenching as some similarly acclaimed anime like, say, "Neon Genesis Evangelion" or "Cowboy Bebop," but it's not a brainless action show either. It's an exciting series that feels designed to be binged — the series' final stretch takes place across a single day, so if it's your first time, watch it all at once! You won't regret it, trust me.
For extra accessibility, "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" has a strong English dub (written and performed by Funimation, which is now known as Crunchyroll). For anime newbies who just can't step over the one inch-tall barrier of watching with subtitles, this should make "Fullmetal Alchemist" extra appealing.
The anime mixes different tones into a harmonious whole like, well, an alchemist, from incredible action to a fair helping of comedy to even dashes of horror (especially with the show's monster designs). More than any other anime, I find myself relistening to the soundtrack of "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," both Akira Senju's instrumental score ("Trisha's Lullaby" is a beautifully bittersweet harmony that'll hit you like a steel fist to the stomach) and the J-pop opening/ending themes. Speaking of music, not every anime out there gets a whole unrelated rock song written about it — fan works like Good Kid's "Alchemist" speak to what an enduring impact the show has had.
That impact isn't just because it's a fun show. "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" doesn't evaporate like a sugar high once you've finished it. As you view it from a distance, you'll only find more to admire in the details that Arakawa adds and how she structures her story, while the lessons she imparts linger with you.
The story dares to handle heavy questions, from some simple realities of growing up (accepting that death is permanent, conveyed not only through the Elrics' backstory but also some heartbreaking, never-undone deaths of supporting characters) to more biting political topics, like the responsibility that citizens living under an evil state have to take action against it.
At the end of his journey, Edward concludes that "there's no such thing as a painless lesson," for your heart can only grow stronger by being challenged and overcoming. I've carried these eight words with me and used them as reassurance more than once, for they so succinctly remind you that there will be a light at the end of your tunnel if you keep moving forward.
Where can you watch the first Fullmetal Alchemist anime?
So, why does the show have the "Brotherhood" subtitle? It's not just because brotherhood is an important theme of the series.
You see, there was an earlier "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime made in 2003 (also by Studio Bones, but with a different production team). "Brotherhood" was added in the West to differentiate it from the first anime, yet ironically, it's the more accurate adaptation. (The 2003 anime made up an original story because the manga was incomplete.) Nowadays, the differentiation is becoming (unfortunately) redundant, because "Brotherhood" is the only "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime available for many.
You see, the 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" was also removed from Netflix at the same time as "Brotherhood" was in 2022. It is currently not legally streaming anywhere and was not added back to Netflix alongside "Brotherhood" this new year. In fact, I remember when I first watched "Fullmetal Alchemist" in December 2021, I chose the 2003 series first because it was about to become unavailable, whereas "Brotherhood" was streaming elsewhere, so no need to rush.
Ever since the release of "Brotherhood," it has overshadowed its predecessor. "Brotherhood" is generally considered to be the better of the two shows (I agree, but the first "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime has its defenders), and it has the extra prestige of being a truer adaptation. That can create the impression the first anime was a failure and "Brotherhood" is the rectification. Really, that's not true; the 2003 anime's changes are as elegant as can be, and it's more of a compelling "choose your own adventure" alternative path than a distortion of the story. While only "Brotherhood" is currently available, both "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime series can and should be watched.
"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is streaming on Netflix.