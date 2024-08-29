Terminator Zero Review: Netflix's Anime Is Gorgeous, Gruesome, And Just Getting Started — For Better Or Worse

James Cameron's "The Terminator" is an undeniable action-horror classic, but seven years later — armed with groundbreaking digital technology and a budget that would make it the most expensive film at the time in history — he completely changed action films forever with "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." In the decades that have followed, countless creatives have desperately been trying to capture a morsel of the feast served up by Cameron, to varying degrees of success. Each "Terminator" sequel since, as well as the short-lived (and underrated) TV spin-off "The Sarah Connor Chronicles" exist in the shadow of Cameron's masterpiece, stalked by the looming threat of his genius not unlike a T-1000 tracking John Connor.

The latest addition to the beloved franchise is Netflix's "Terminator Zero," an anime series from studio Production I.G. ("Ghost in the Shell," "Star Wars: Visions"), written by Mattson Tomlin ("Project Power," the upcoming "The Batman Part II"), and directed by Masashi Kudō (the "Bleach" franchise). Instead of rehashing a storyline that has been eating its own tail for a very long time ("Terminator: Dark Fate," innocent), "Terminator Zero" wisely elects to focus on a different time period, a different location, and entirely different characters to expand the world Cameron first created.

"Terminator Zero" opens in a ravaged 2022 with resistance soldier Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno/Toa Yukinari) fighting against a cybernetic assassin, the titular Terminator (Timothy Olyphant, who barely speaks). Eiko is then sent back to August 1997, just before Judgment Day, to protect the family of Malcolm Lee (André Holland/Yuuya Uchida). Lee is a gifted scientist who will one day launch Kokoro (Rosario Dawson/Atsumi Tanezaki), an AI that will become Japan's answer to Skynet and hopefully curb his fears of an inevitable robot uprising that will obliterate all of humanity.

As a first season, "Terminator Zero" is frustrating at times — unapologetically laying the groundwork for bigger, badder, and bloodier things to come on a streamer known for unceremoniously canceling great projects before they've had time to find their footing. But unlike many of the live-action sequels that do the same, "Zero" has a unique voice that prevents it from ever feeling stale.