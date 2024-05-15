Netflix's Terminator Anime Has Encountered A Hilarious (And Bleak) Problem Thanks To Its Japanese Setting

The first two "Terminator" movies are amongst the greatest works of science-fiction in American cinema — which makes the fact the original "Terminator" almost did not happen baffling. These films gave us groundbreaking special effects and iconic lines of dialogue, along with some rather scary predictions of the future.

Of course, the "Terminator" franchise has also given us some very mediocre sequels. Now, after six movies and a live-action TV show, the property is finally entering animation, with "The Batman 2" writer Mattson Tomlin spearheading the anime "Terminator Zero" for Netflix. After the streamer, Skydance, and Production I.G decided they wanted the show to have a Japanese component, Tomlin decided to set the anime in Japan. That decision brought with it a big problem, however. As Tomlin told Entertainment Weekly, "I was aware that there aren't really guns in Japan, and I don't think I quite appreciated how real that was."

That's right. It wasn't the complicated timeline of the "Terminator" movies or the so-so legacy of the latter films, but the fact that Japan doesn't have guns that created the biggest challenge for the anime. In early versions of the show's scripts, Tomlin wrote a scene where violence breaks out over Tokyo, prompting people all over the city to pull out guns.

"My partners at Production I.G came back and said, 'Hey, so...there are no guns [in Japan]. If we needed a gun, we don't know where we would get it,'" Tomlin explained. "It was just such a stunning moment for me, like, 'Oh, wow, I am an American.'"