20 Years Ago, The Original Fullmetal Alchemist Dared To Avoid A Happy Ending

Anime shonen is the bread and butter of anime and manga, with the most popular and recognizable titles all belonging to this demographic — and most of them to the battle shonen genre. Despite Michael B. Jordan's list of recommendations for the first anime you should watch all being shonen anime, they can be a bit too formulaic, and a problem for the industry at large. They all follow a boy hero who trains to become the best, makes friends along the way, and overcomes increasingly stronger enemies.

There's nothing wrong with this, of course, but it's the reason why many people (myself included) think the original 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" is a better show than its more manga-faithful remake, "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood." The two are drastically different adaptations of the very popular manga of the same name, even if they come from the same studio and share most of the same staff, and the same voice cast. While the second one adapted the whole manga as faithfully as possible, the original went into production in the early days of the manga and quickly ran out of material to adapt, so most of the story is comprised of original material.

But more than differences in plot, it is the difference in tone and theme that makes the two shows so similar — and fun to watch separately. A rather melancholic show overall, the original "Fullmetal Alchemist," which began airing 20 years ago, concluded with the bold decision to avoid a happy ending entirely and instead reinforce its themes of equivalent exchange.