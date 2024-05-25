The Correct Order To Watch The Fullmetal Alchemist Franchise

Hiromu Arakawa's "Fullmetal Alchemist" is one of the best manga/anime ever drawn. It's one of my favorites, and stands out among the crowded "battle shōnen" demographic. Rather than the fantastic Japanese setting of contemporary series like "Naruto" and "Bleach," "Fullmetal Alchemist" is more inspired by the West (though not without its translation hiccups).

Set in a version of 20th century Europe where alchemy is fact, not fiction, "Fullmetal Alchemist" follows brothers Edward and Alphonse "Ed and Al" Elric. The two young alchemists tried to bring their mother back to life, breaking the "ultimate taboo" of human transmutation. The experiment backfired, robbing Ed of his right arm and left leg and Al of his whole body. In their disabled states (Ed has mechanical limbs, Al's soul is contained in a walking suit of armor), they embark on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. The Stone can bypass the fundamental law of alchemy ("To obtain, something of equal value must be lost") and, the brothers believe, restore their bodies.

In its original manga form, "Fullmetal Alchemist" ran from 2001-2010 for 108 chapters/27 volumes. If you want to read it, start at Chapter 1 and keep going forward until the end. The series' adaptations are not so straightforward.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" has inspired two anime series and five movies. These are not connected to each other via a shared continuity. This makes the series less like other long-running manga/anime and more akin to, say, "Batman," where there are countless reboots and no strict chronological order for all the movies.

So let me, the Fullmetal Expert, give you the correct order to experience "Fullmetal Alchemist."