The Correct Order To Watch The Fullmetal Alchemist Franchise
Hiromu Arakawa's "Fullmetal Alchemist" is one of the best manga/anime ever drawn. It's one of my favorites, and stands out among the crowded "battle shōnen" demographic. Rather than the fantastic Japanese setting of contemporary series like "Naruto" and "Bleach," "Fullmetal Alchemist" is more inspired by the West (though not without its translation hiccups).
Set in a version of 20th century Europe where alchemy is fact, not fiction, "Fullmetal Alchemist" follows brothers Edward and Alphonse "Ed and Al" Elric. The two young alchemists tried to bring their mother back to life, breaking the "ultimate taboo" of human transmutation. The experiment backfired, robbing Ed of his right arm and left leg and Al of his whole body. In their disabled states (Ed has mechanical limbs, Al's soul is contained in a walking suit of armor), they embark on a quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. The Stone can bypass the fundamental law of alchemy ("To obtain, something of equal value must be lost") and, the brothers believe, restore their bodies.
In its original manga form, "Fullmetal Alchemist" ran from 2001-2010 for 108 chapters/27 volumes. If you want to read it, start at Chapter 1 and keep going forward until the end. The series' adaptations are not so straightforward.
"Fullmetal Alchemist" has inspired two anime series and five movies. These are not connected to each other via a shared continuity. This makes the series less like other long-running manga/anime and more akin to, say, "Batman," where there are countless reboots and no strict chronological order for all the movies.
So let me, the Fullmetal Expert, give you the correct order to experience "Fullmetal Alchemist."
Fullmetal Alchemist in release order
Here's the production order of "Fullmetal Alchemist." In 2003, Studio Bones made a 51-episode anime loosely adapting the manga. The first animated "Fullmetal Alchemist" continuity consists of:
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist" (2003)
-
The feature film "Fullmetal Alchemist: The Conqueror of Shamballa."
"The Conqueror of Shamballa" is a sequel/epilogue to the TV series; don't watch it without having watched "Fullmetal Alchemist" first.
In 2009, Bones made another "Fullmetal Alchemist" anime since they now had the whole manga to adapt faithfully. This 64-episode anime is known as "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"; it had a different production team than the 2003 anime, but some overlapping actors (e.g. Romi Park as Ed and Rie Kugimiya as Al). English dubbing studio Funimation (now Crunchyroll) also produced both "Fullmetal Alchemist" dubs and reused most of the cast, further linking the series. The "Brotherhood" continuity consists of:
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood — OVA Collection" (essentially four extra episodes of the show based on bonus chapters of the manga).
-
Feature film "Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos."
"Brotherhood" is a tightly-paced show where each episode flows into the next. The OVAs (original video animations) and "Sacred Star of Milos" are standalone stories and non-sequential to the narrative. Thus, my advice is to watch all of "Brotherhood" from beginning to end with no interruptions. If you want another fix after you finish, then watch the OVAs and "Sacred Star of Milos."
2017 saw the first live-action "Fullmetal Alchemist" movie, produced in Japan and distributed internationally by Netflix. The trilogy was completed in 2022 with back-to-back films. The trilogy consists of:
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist" (2017)
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar"
-
"Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy."
My advice, frankly, is to skip the live-action movies. They run into many of the usual problems live-action anime do (crammed pacing, ill-translated visuals, etc.) and cover nothing the manga and both anime didn't do better.
Should you watch Fullmetal Alchemist or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood?
Since the two "Fullmetal Alchemist" animes are not connected beyond shared source material, which should you watch first? 2003, because it was made first? Or "Brotherhood," because it's a more accurate adaptation?
If you can only watch one, then I'd say make it "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood." It's the better of the two series and more easily available; "Brotherhood" streams on Crunchyroll and Hulu, while the 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" is not streaming anywhere.
If you have time to watch both, though, watch the 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" first, and then watch "Brotherhood." This is the order I did it, so I'm predisposed to it, but let me explain.
The 2003 anime spends more time on the overlapping story at the beginning because it had to make more with less (not because of the common misconception that "Brotherhood" is rushed). This results in a slow burn and a more sustained mystery compared to "Brotherhood," which has the faster pacing of the manga. In the 2003 show, there's a major twist about the Philosopher's Stone around the show's midpoint, whereas in "Brotherhood," this twist comes in episode 7.
If you watch the 2003 "Fullmetal Alchemist" after "Brotherhood," you'll get frustrated with how it is slow-rolling twists you already know. "Brotherhood" has a happier ending too; it's more rewarding to finish your time with these characters by seeing them get the ending they deserved.
Watching the 2003 anime first and then "Brotherhood" is the best way to get the most out of both shows.
My last piece of advice is don't try and merge the shows (i.e. watching the earlier episodes of '03 then switching to "Brotherhood"). The two series have differences from the beginning and are thus incompatible. Trying to watch the two "Fullmetal Alchemist" animes as one is a good way to make yourself confused.