The Correct Order To Watch Every Batman Movie

In the last 30-odd years we've had eight live-action films based on the Dark Knight (13 if you include the DCEU movies that featured him as a character) and with Matt Reeves' "The Batman: Part II" and a "Brave and the Bold" movie incoming, we'll soon have more. While some might see this as overkill, most of us have realized that Batman is one of those rare characters whose remarkable staying power has to do with the fact that he lends himself to this kind of constant reinvention. Val Kilmer saw Batman as a blank slate that any actor could play, but he's also a character on which seemingly any comic book artist, writer, or film director could put their spin. The point being that the Dark Knight has been such an enduringly popular character precisely because he means so many different things to so many people, and can be reimagined to seemingly no end.

One by-product of this endless reinvention, however, is that the uninitiated might be a tad confused about where to start with Batman's on-screen legacy. Aside from the fact there have been multiple animated movies, including an array of DCAU films that feature him as part of an ensemble cast of heroes, we've now had four separate directors give us their take on the caped crusader across the eight live-action Batman movies, alongside Zack Snyder's DCEU films featuring Ben Affleck's Dark Knight. So, unless you're a die-hard fan, you've probably lost the thread of how these films are linked, whether they're even linked in the first place, or what the heck anything means in the age of multiverses and shared timelines. Well, allow us to be your guide through the shadowy environs of the Dark Knight's cinematic history.