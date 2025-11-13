One Piece's Best Character Took Decades To Arrive

The following post contains spoilers for the "One Piece" manga up to chapter 1165.

Author Eiichiro Oda is one of the best fiction writers and artists working today. Whenever you want to feel more frustrated about the seemingly lack of progress on the next "A Song of Ice and Fire," consider that Oda has been publishing new chapters of "One Piece" every single week pretty much uninterrupted since 1997, with few exceptions and never longer than a month at a time. This is part of what makes "One Piece" such a legendary manga, one of the best-selling books of all time, and an equally legendary anime. Sure, the high chapter/episode count can be daunting, but it just makes this story a true epic that's worth embarking on because it just keeps getting better with the years.

In that time, Oda has mastered the art of the callback and the pay off, planting small seeds that take years and at times decades to pay off — like, say, a dumb Marco Polo joke. Indeed, now that "One Piece" is approaching its end after nearly 30 years, we're starting to see some pretty spectacular payoffs, from finally introducing Elbaph 26 years after it was first mentioned, to revealing Shanks' origin story and much more. Arguably, the biggest feat of the current Elbaph story arc flashback is how it introduced arguably the greatest character after 28 years and made him unforgettable in just a handful of chapters.

We're talking, of course, about Rocks D. Xebec, the captain of the strongest and most infamous pirate crew in history, a man so feared his name was all but erased from history, and is also the coolest pirate in all of "One Piece."