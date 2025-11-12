One Piece's Stupidest Joke Took 20 Years To Pay Off

"One Piece" is a legendary manga and anime, the best-selling manga of all time, and one of the best-selling books in history. It's a feat that is well earned, as this is one of the best works of fiction in the last 50 years and a long adventure worth embarking on.

The story starts out as a simple adventure of a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy sailing out to sea to find a legendary treasure and become king of the pirates. It's a fun story, but also one with tremendous worldbuilding, which expands the scope of the story beyond just a fun adventure to an epic story involving fighting a corrupt world government, imperialism, censorship, slavery, and much more.

Creator Eiichiro Oda (and his army of assistants and editors) has a fantastic ability to call back and make the smallest character or detail hugely important years, if not decades, down the line. Take the Skypeia arc, which went from a divisive arc amongst fans for its perceived lack of forward momentum for the overall plot, to becoming arguably the most important story arc when it came to the lore of "One Piece." Likewise, the Davy Back Fight introduced in chapter 306 only truly became relevant decades later in chapter 1155.

In the latest chapter of the manga, however, Oda pays off the stupidest joke in all of "One Piece," and it only took him 23 years to tell it.

In chapter 1165, a flashback taking place nearly 40 years before Luffy's story begins, Oda introduces a character that looks suspiciously like Marco the Phoenix, the 1st division commander of the Whitebeard pirates. His name? Polo. Gram Polo, who is very clearly meant to be Marco's father. That's right, Oda took 23 years to tell a Marco Polo joke.