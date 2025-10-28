The One Piece Anime Is Making A Major Change – And It Could Fix The Show's Biggest Problem

There is no one word that sends shivers down the spine of anime fans or starts as many discussions as the word "filler." The concept of a filler episode simply translates to any episode not directly based on the manga that the anime is adapting, and whether you should skip filler episodes or not is one of the great discussions among fans.

All the biggest anime have fallen victim to the filler episode, from "Dragon Ball Z" to "Naruto," as these shows were released weekly non-stop for years, meaning they would often catch up to their source material, which forces the animation production to stop and come up with original episodes to fill in the time for the manga to continue. Additionally, the weekly schedule means anime productions have to stretch out every single manga chapter to fill an entire half-hour of television regardless of the amount of story available, often resulting in poor pacing and never-ending fights.

Give it to "One Piece," one of the most legendary anime of all time, to figure out a solution to this problem after more than 1,100 episodes. Toei Animation just announced a huge change in the broadcast schedule of the long-running series starting in 2026. Once the current story arc, Egghead Island, ends next year, "One Piece" will go on hiatus from January to March 2026, then return as a seasonal anime. Rather than air a new episode every single week like "Dragon Ball Z," "One Piece" will now air in two split seasons, with a maximum of 26 episodes per year going forward.

Fewer episodes a year gives new episodes of "One Piece" the chance to be more focused, deliver a faster tempo, and even fix the two biggest issues with the show: the pacing and the filler.