What Is Haki In One Piece? The Anime's Most Mysterious Power Explained

"One Piece" is one of the best and most legendary anime/mangas of all time. Don't let the high episode count dissuade you, because this is one epic adventure worth embarking on. There's a reason it's one of the highest-selling book series of all time, almost surpassing "Harry Potter." It's got a great sense of adventure and an impeccable sense of worldbuilding that only expands with time.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece" is a shonen action story in the vein of "Dragon Ball" and "Naruto." Shonen tend to have many similarities (including a focus on themes of friendship or self-improvement through fighting, training, and battling the forces of evil), but perhaps the most important thing they tend to have in common is the power system. These are the rules that govern how individuals can develop their extraordinary abilities, allowing characters to compare their own progress with other, more powerful beings. Shonen narratives can also get more creative with their fights by introducing unforeseen complications to their power systems. Certain manga and anime titles, like "Hunter x Hunter," dedicate a lot of time to carefully explaining how their power systems actually inform their plots and lore, while others, such as "Jujutsu Kaisen," simply wind up feeling convoluted in their efforts to do the same.

"One Piece," as it were, has two power systems. There's the supernatural Devil Fruits, which grant a unique power when eaten at the cost of one's ability to swim. These range from silly ones — like a fruit that turns you into a jacket — to incredibly powerful ones, including one that quite literally turns you into a sun god. And then there's the Haki, a mysterious power system with huge repercussions for the "One Piece" universe.