The 8 Best Episodes Of Fullmetal Alchemist, Ranked

"A lesson without pain is meaningless. That's because no one can gain without sacrificing something. But by enduring that pain and overcoming it, he shall obtain a powerful, unmatched heart... a Fullmetal heart."

These words spoken by Edward Elric capture the soul of "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," which is based on Hiromu Arakawa's manga series, "Fullmetal Alchemist." Perhaps one of the most life-affirming, transformative anime experiences to date, "FMA: Brotherhood" plunges us into the fictional country of Amestris, along with the mysterious, convoluted art of alchemy that constantly propels people towards the true cost of coveting something precious to them. 2009's "FMA: Brotherhood" isn't the only adaptation to exist, as an anime titled "Fullmetal Alchemist" was produced by Bones and helmed by Seiji Mizushima in 2003 (comprising 51 episodes), but the former is undoubtedly considered to be the better, more faithful version by fans of the franchise. There's still plenty to love about the original anime; however, for the purpose of this ranking, I will be banking mostly on "FMA: Brotherhood," while selecting some choice episodes from the 2003 version that stand out in terms of storytelling and artistic ingenuity.

The scope of Arakawa's manga series is massively dynamic, as it takes a microcosmic approach that gradually expands to construct a bigger picture, where the tale of the Elric brothers paves the path for us to comprehend the beating heart of Amestris. Edward's status as a State Alchemist offers us a glimpse into the socio-political aspect of the occupation and how deeply connected it is to political machinations, social status, and countrywide strife culminating in war. The pathos inherent in loss is also felt on an intimately personal level, whether it is through unconditional friendships or unconventional bonds that fester at a moment's notice, as the sea of emotions is ever-changing.

With these sentiments in mind, here's my ranking of some of the best episodes in both adaptations of "Fullmetal Alchemist."