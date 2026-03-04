One Piece Just Tied With An Iconic Superhero As The Best Selling Comic Series Ever

"One Piece" may not be the genre-defying icon that something like "Dragon Ball" is, but its legacy is nevertheless legendary.

The manga by Eiichiro Oda has been going for almost 30 years, telling its story across nearly 1200 chapters, while the anime adaptation has reached 1156 episodes over 26 years. What was once a simple story of a boy named Luffy who sets out to sea to become king of the pirates and find a big treasure has evolved into so much more. "One Piece" is a modern epic, a long journey worthy of its legendary reputation. This odyssey takes the main characters around the globe, encountering all sorts of fantastical creatures like giants, dragons, zombies, even gods. But the story is not just limited to our main characters. In the background, tales of massive wars, revolutions, genocide and more take place that enrich the story's worldbuilding and lore.

Though the large number of chapters may be intimidating at first, it shows the enduring appeal of "One Piece" and Eiichiro Oda's ability to keep coming up with new ideas that fans old and new eagerly await new chapters. It's no wonder, then, that "One Piece" holds many publishing records including being the best-selling manga ever. Now, it's surpassed its biggest feat yet.

That's because "One Piece" has officially surpassed 600 million copies sold in print, as the franchise's official YouTube channel announced. This ties the manga with DC Comic's "Superman" for the best-selling comic book series of all time. To celebrate the occasion, creator Eiichiro Oda has revealed what the titular One Piece is, with a catch.