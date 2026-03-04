One Piece Just Tied With An Iconic Superhero As The Best Selling Comic Series Ever
"One Piece" may not be the genre-defying icon that something like "Dragon Ball" is, but its legacy is nevertheless legendary.
The manga by Eiichiro Oda has been going for almost 30 years, telling its story across nearly 1200 chapters, while the anime adaptation has reached 1156 episodes over 26 years. What was once a simple story of a boy named Luffy who sets out to sea to become king of the pirates and find a big treasure has evolved into so much more. "One Piece" is a modern epic, a long journey worthy of its legendary reputation. This odyssey takes the main characters around the globe, encountering all sorts of fantastical creatures like giants, dragons, zombies, even gods. But the story is not just limited to our main characters. In the background, tales of massive wars, revolutions, genocide and more take place that enrich the story's worldbuilding and lore.
Though the large number of chapters may be intimidating at first, it shows the enduring appeal of "One Piece" and Eiichiro Oda's ability to keep coming up with new ideas that fans old and new eagerly await new chapters. It's no wonder, then, that "One Piece" holds many publishing records including being the best-selling manga ever. Now, it's surpassed its biggest feat yet.
That's because "One Piece" has officially surpassed 600 million copies sold in print, as the franchise's official YouTube channel announced. This ties the manga with DC Comic's "Superman" for the best-selling comic book series of all time. To celebrate the occasion, creator Eiichiro Oda has revealed what the titular One Piece is, with a catch.
One Piece is tied with Superman as the best-selling comic
Now, this achievement is quite significant. "One Piece" has tied "Superman" in selling an estimated 600 million copies, but the superhero comic has been in circulation since 1938. That makes calculating a hard, specific number, near impossible. Still, that "One Piece" managed to tie the achievement in less than 30 years — about a third of the time — is astonishing.
Eiichiro Oda is a comic-making machine. He not only writes but draws every single issue (with assistants that help out with inking and penciling details or backgrounds), but "One Piece" publishes a new chapter virtually every single week and has done so since 1997. In approximately the same time fans have waited since George R. R. Martin last published a book in "A Song of Ice and Fire," Oda has published half of the manga, about 550 chapters, almost non-stop. This is not to say what Oda does is healthy, quite the opposite. Health concerns and issues amongst manga creators are well-known and documented (via Anime News Network). That the longest break Oda has taken in almost 30 years of working on "One Piece" is just a month — and it was to visit the set of the live-action adaptation.
Still, the hard work has paid off. "One Piece" is not only the best-selling manga, but Oda himself is the eighth best-selling author of all time. He's just behind the creator of "Harry Potter" who shall not be named, and considering "One Piece" is still far from done — we still barely know what Laugh Tale and the titular One Piece are — there's a good chance he will surpass her before the series is over.