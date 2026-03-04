One Piece's Creator Finally Revealed What The Treasure Actually Is – But There's A Catch

There is no anime or manga quite like the legendary "One Piece." For nearly 30 years, this manga and anime have delighted readers and viewers with its epic tale of adventure, friendship, and defiance in the face of authoritarianism and imperialism.

Created by Eiichiro Oda, "One Piece" follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man on a quest to become King of the Pirates and find the legendary treasure One Piece, which was left behind by the former pirate king. At least, that's how the story began, but over 1,100 episodes and chapters later, "One Piece" is so much more than that.

Oda has vastly expanded the scope of the story to be more than a series of silly adventures that hop from one island to the next. Instead, the story has become a proper epic with multiple moving parts and several stories happening simultaneously in the background. We've learned about a larger mythology spanning centuries and dealing with actual gods and cataclysmic events. Though "One Piece" has explained a lot about its history, we still know rather little about the titular treasure. Sure, we know the One Piece is on the island of Laugh Tale, but not much else.

Well, that ends today. To celebrate "One Piece" reaching 600 million copies in circulation, the franchise's official YouTube channel posted a video of creator Eiichiro Oda apparently writing down what the One Piece treasure is on a piece of paper. Yes, that means the biggest mystery in the whole franchise is within our reach.

Unfortunately, there's a catch. Oda put the piece of paper in a treasure chest inside a container and dropped it somewhere in the ocean for fans to find.