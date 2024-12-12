The 10 Best Anime Shows Of 2024, Ranked

After 25 years, what is there left to say about "One Piece?" Apparently, at least according to this new season, plenty! That's because this year "One Piece" started tackling the "Egghead Island Arc" of Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga, and during it, Toei Animation unleashed the sheer power of creativity of its animators. Improving upon the foundations laid by the "Wano Country Arc," this new season really lets its episode directors and animators go wild and reinterpret, change, and add to the source material.

For the first time since it began, "One Piece" is not just as good as the original manga, it's become even better, with episodes that take already stunning panels from the show's source material and fleshing them out into remarkable feats of animation — like Luffy going into Gear 5 to fight Lucci, Garp's nuclear Galaxy Impact, or Koby's own moment of heroism. Even in relatively smaller scenes, such as a flashback showing Garp and Aokiji's buddying past, the animators imbue what could've otherwise been an uninteresting moment of conversation with flourishes worthy of the big screen. This is the best "One Piece" has ever been, and it shows why this property has remained beloved for as long as it has.

Then there's "One Piece Fan Letter." This single standalone episode is the greatest piece of "One Piece" media yet, as well as the single best episode of anime of the year. Its plot focuses on how the Straw Hats' actions impact even the smallest of individuals, fleshing out the world of the manga in introspective and emotional ways — like truly showing the scale and chaos of the Paramount War and the terror of being a common person in a world of titans. Director Megumi Ishitani shows she is a generational talent by capturing and expanding the warmth of the manga; every sequence here is bursting with color and energy, with the designs and animation evoking the great Mamoru Hosoda's own work on the property. It makes for a great love letter to the franchise and its fans, and might just be the best way of convincing a "One Piece" agnostic to give this renowned anime a chance.

"One Piece" is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.