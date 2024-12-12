The 10 Best Anime Shows Of 2024, Ranked
2023 was a phenomenal year for anime. It saw the release of some of the best shows in years, as well as the end of juggernaut shows like "Attack on Titan." And while 2024 didn't see a constant stream of massive blockbuster anime series, the worthwhile shows we did get tended to be monumentally good, complete with something to say and a unique vision.
Big shonen like "Demon Slayer" and "My Hero Academia" got us closer to their respective ends with their penultimate seasons, while the summer gave us the season of romances. Meanwhile, "One Piece" followed up the reveal of Gear 5 with possibly its best season in 25 years, and we got not one but two Akira Toriyama shows this year in the forms of a "Sand Land" adaptation and a new "Dragon Ball" anime. There was also isekai dominating the medium somehow even more than before, with everything from "Dragon Ball" to DC Comics embracing the genre.
There was a lot of anime in 2024, that's for sure. So, to help you filter through the shows that you absolutely must catch up on, here's our list of the 10 best anime series of 2024.
10. Kaiju No. 8
"Kaiju No. 8" may appear to be just another action shonen anime, and it does follow the standard formula. But where this series truly stands is with its protagonist. For 40 years, we've had anime leads who are variations of Son Goku from "Dragon Ball" — hot-headed himbos that are eager to fight. "Kaiju No. 8" is not the first anime to deviate from this trope, but it does feel like one of the biggest departures, with main character Kafka Hibino coming across as a wholly unique and refreshing hero. That's because Kafka is not hot-headed or eager to fight; he's not even that strong. Instead, Kafka is a 32-year-old who is neither fit nor charming, good-looking, or even that crafty. Rather, he is an underdog in every sense of the word, a down-on-his-luck older guy who had given up on his dream of fighting kaiju and is now surrounded by much younger (and more physically capable) co-workers.
Kafka grounds the show in a unique, charismatic, and painfully relatable way, because otherwise "Kaiju No. 8" is pretty fantastical. This is a show all about kaiju, mixing a bit of "Attack on Titan" with "Pacific Rim" and offering great tokusatsu-inspired action while also building a unique and fleshed-out world where fighting kaiju is a menial job. With a great soundtrack, vibrant action and a good sense of humor, this is a shonen action anime worth sticking with.
9. Yatagarasu: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master
"Yatagarasu: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master" is not the flashiest, most action-packed anime of the year, but it does boast one of the tightest and most riveting scripts. It's a show told as a fable, set in a country split into four houses constantly fighting for control in a cold war for succession. The series brings the kind of compelling court drama and political intrigue that made "Game of Thrones" a worldwide phenomenon, with a focus on ceremony and propriety and the ways they are used as covers for some horrible impulses.
"Yatagarasu," much like "Game of Thrones," mixes royal court mystery with some gripping fantasy that makes its world feel vast and fleshed-out, in addition to its fair share of horror. Don't be dissuaded by the sight of giant three-legged ravens, this is one of the most human shows of the year, and one full of captivating twists and turns.
8. A Sign of Affection
While 2024 was a year full of romantic anime, the year's most surprisingly touching and delightful new romantic comedy was "A Sign of Affection." Directed by Yuta Murano of "How Not to Summon a Demon Lord," the series trades magical action for the magic of love at first sight.
Story-wise, "A Sign of Affection" follows the hearing-impaired Yuki Itose's blossoming romance with Rin, a polyglot who doesn't speak sign language. From the start, the anime feels different than most other anime romances. For one, it's set in college, which allows it to adapt a more mature and grown-up tone than the typical high school-set romance where touching hands is the ultimate sign of affection. As a series all about communication, "A Sign of Affection" has a lyrical, poetic script that keeps the characters and the story earnest and heartfelt. This is a painfully relatable, angsty show that, much like "Ranking of Kings," features a fantastic portrayal of Japanese Sign Language and a beautiful central relationship that gives equal footing to both parties and their blossoming feelings.
7. Brave Bang Bravern!
What if gay giant robot? That is the question at the center of "Brave Bang Bravern!" one of the weirdest, funniest anime of the year. What at first seems to be a dark and gritty "real robot" series about the cost of war and the psychological toll of piloting giant death machines quickly goes out the window the moment a flashy alien super-robot arrives on Earth and makes it immediately and abundantly clear that he is in love with his pilot. The titular Bravern — to everyone's amusement — is not just sentient, but he also has personality to spare and insists on yelling all his attack moves, playing his own theme song on giant speakers on his back, and even projecting his own logo behind him when he transforms.
It's a silly gag, but "Brave Band Bravern!" gets a lot of mileage out of its giant mech nerd. (Bravern even builds model kits of other mechs in the basement.) The relationship between Bravern and his reluctant pilot Isami makes for a hilarious pairing that surpasses "Venom" in odd romances.
6. Dragon Ball Daima
"Dragon Ball Daima" is the very last project franchise creator Akira Toriyama worked on before he passed away earlier this year, and it is an absolute delight. This show boasts some stunning designs — including visuals and creatures the franchise has never featured before — and it feels like a celebration of the very first "Dragon Ball" anime, and not just because Goku looks like a small kid again. "Daima" is wonderfully silly and funny, capturing the tone and whimsical spirit of the early days of the franchise back when Goku would fight dinosaurs as often as he did bandits and soldiers.
"Daima" is the perfect proof that you should never skip the original "Dragon Ball" and go straight to "Z." It's a series that showcases Toriyama's knack for both adventure and gag comedy, along with, obviously, stunning martial arts action. Indeed, this show brings the Jackie Chan inspiration back into "Dragon Ball," with kinetic fight scenes where little Goku obliterates his enemies using his fists and his wits rather than just blasting them with energy beams. Add in some cool worldbuilding and lore reveals, and you've got yourself the most exciting addition to the "Dragon Ball" property in decades.
5. The Apothecary Diaries
Having already impressed us back when it debuted in late 2023, "The Apothecary Diaries" continued to reign as one of the best shows on TV in its second half, weaving an intricate web of political intrigue and clever medical mysteries. There is a clear joy for procedurals and detective mysteries here that, when combined with the extravagant costumes and production design of the series' feudal Chinese setting, makes for a wholly unique and fun experience.
"The Apothecary Diaries" follows Maomao, a young apothecary and lady-in-waiting for one of the emperor's concubines, with the series itself focusing on the many dangers and plots within the royal palace. However, while the show's mysteries and broader storylines tend to revolve round the royal court's biggest players, "The Apothecary Diaries" never forgets just how precarious Maomao and her friends' situation really is; they are very much regarded as expendable in the eyes of the court, and are reminded of that at every opportunity, which creates a lot of tension. Still, as a procedural, the breadcrumbs laid out in every episode slowly come together, and it is thrilling to watch Maomao connect the dots she uncovers in the mundane aspects of the lives of those around her, which have repercussions that extend far beyond her little corner of the world.
In short? Studio OLM has crafted a vibrant show that bolstered by lush visuals and accompanied by an exquisite music score, making this a wholly unique season of television.
4. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
The only reason "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" isn't number one on this list is because it aired half of its season in 2023 (where it was by far the best anime of the year) and the second half has been quite as outstanding. Still, it remains one of the best things on TV regardless of medium. The show follows the immortal elven mage of a party of heroes that defeated a demon lord and disbanded, forcing the elf to reckon with the passage of time and the friendships she missed out on along the way. It's frankly something that every "Lord of the Rings" fan should be watching.
The second half of "Frieren" switched gears a bit to be about a single, longer arc. You see, Frieren realizes that she has no government-supplied proof that she is adept at magic, despite being one of the oldest and most powerful beings alive. This means she and her protégé Fern must enroll in magic school and go through some tests to get a license. This part of the story is slightly less melancholic and more focused on world-building and fantasy action, but it never stops being introspective. There are also some truly astonishing action sequences that blow those from any other magic-focused movie or show out of the water in scale and sheer power. At the same time, "Frieren" avoids being overwhelmed by its spectacle; instead, it continues its exploration of the passage of time and its cruelty, focusing on the years individuals waste trying to adhere to ever-changing institutional regulations and what it means to achieve greatness. This is a fantasy epic like no other, and has the makings of an all-time classic.
3. One Piece
After 25 years, what is there left to say about "One Piece?" Apparently, at least according to this new season, plenty! That's because this year "One Piece" started tackling the "Egghead Island Arc" of Eiichiro Oda's legendary manga, and during it, Toei Animation unleashed the sheer power of creativity of its animators. Improving upon the foundations laid by the "Wano Country Arc," this new season really lets its episode directors and animators go wild and reinterpret, change, and add to the source material.
For the first time since it began, "One Piece" is not just as good as the original manga, it's become even better, with episodes that take already stunning panels from the show's source material and fleshing them out into remarkable feats of animation — like Luffy going into Gear 5 to fight Lucci, Garp's nuclear Galaxy Impact, or Koby's own moment of heroism. Even in relatively smaller scenes, such as a flashback showing Garp and Aokiji's buddying past, the animators imbue what could've otherwise been an uninteresting moment of conversation with flourishes worthy of the big screen. This is the best "One Piece" has ever been, and it shows why this property has remained beloved for as long as it has.
Then there's "One Piece Fan Letter." This single standalone episode is the greatest piece of "One Piece" media yet, as well as the single best episode of anime of the year. Its plot focuses on how the Straw Hats' actions impact even the smallest of individuals, fleshing out the world of the manga in introspective and emotional ways — like truly showing the scale and chaos of the Paramount War and the terror of being a common person in a world of titans. Director Megumi Ishitani shows she is a generational talent by capturing and expanding the warmth of the manga; every sequence here is bursting with color and energy, with the designs and animation evoking the great Mamoru Hosoda's own work on the property. It makes for a great love letter to the franchise and its fans, and might just be the best way of convincing a "One Piece" agnostic to give this renowned anime a chance.
2. Dan Da Dan
"Dan Da Dan" was already hugely anticipated and hyped by fans of the original manga before it premiered, yet it still managed to surpass every expectation with ease. But how does one even begin to describe a series about ... the quest to find a boy's missing balls? Yes, that's what this anime, adapted from Yukinobu Tatsu's manga of the same name, is about. In "Dan Da Dan," a boy who believes aliens are real makes a bet with a girl who believes in ghosts, in order to see who is right. Instead, she ends up awakening psychic abilities, while he finds himself possessed by an angry spirit and having his balls stolen. Hilarity, stunning visuals, tearjerking moments, and a romance ensue.
This is the most bizarre, utterly banana anime in years — one where two teens can be attacked by aliens obsessed with ABBA songs (specifically "Chiquitita") and taking people's banana organs. "Dan Da Dan" feels like a show made by a creator who grew up watching "Ren and Stimpy," MTV, and "FLCL," with an irreverent and very Millennial sense of humor. It's also a TV show that's capable of surprisingly sweet and touching moments, like the very awkward and grounded love story between the series' awkward, impulsive, and not-so-thoughtful teenage protagonists. Science Saru brings its loose, kinetic animation too, making every scene feel vibrant and colorful in the most maximalist way possible.
Consider the show's phenomenal and very weird running scene scored to a dance remix of "March of the Swiss Soldiers" (which is as thrilling as it is hilarious), or the absolute tearjerker ending to episode 7, a heart-wrenching, emotional dance scene charged with pain and grief that's as gripping as any prestige drama. There's really no other show like "Dan Da Dan," but its very existence makes the world a better place.
1. Delicious in Dungeon
Possibly the biggest surprise of the year, "Delicious in Dungeon" is not what it seems at first glance. Yes, this is a fantasy show about cooking gross monsters that at times feels like watching Link cook nasty food in "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" — except it actually looks delicious. The series, which focuses on a party of adventurers venturing deep into a dangerous dungeon and eating only whatever creatures they find within it (all in the hopes of rescuing and reviving one of their own from the stomach of a giant dragon), has a strong sense of worldbuilding through ecology. Much like "Dune," every aspect of "Delicious in Dungeon" is intricately mapped out and developed specifically through the food chain. Sure, it's hilarious to see the show's heroes react to the increasingly disgusting dishes they make, but it's also rather impressive how the series connects even the smallest of creatures to the inner workings of the dungeons at large.
And then, everything changes. Though still very much structured around culinary shenanigans, the second half of the season has some of the most compelling fantasy worldbuilding and storytelling on TV (whether in animation or live-action). This is when the party encounters mysteries that shake the foundations of the dungeon's entire underground ecosystem. Studio Trigger excels at portraying the wide range of tones found in the story, from the visual gags to the astonishing action and moments of sheer horror, all the while making the exploration of the dungeon itself a thing of genuine wonder. The show also boasts one of the best collections of voice actors out of any series this year (both its subbed and dubbed casts are phenomenal), in turn breathing more life into one of the most imaginative and funny series of 2024.
"Delicious in Dungeon" is streaming on Netflix.