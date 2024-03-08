Akira Toriyama, Legendary Creator Of Dragon Ball, Has Died At 68

It's not often that an artist defines a whole genre and/or medium, but the mangaka Akira Toriyama — creator of "Dragon Ball" — was one of those. Tragically, he's now left us; the official "Dragon Ball" Twitter account has confirmed that Toriyama passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma. His family and loved ones have reportedly held a funeral service.

Born in 1955, Toriyama wanted to be an artist from a young age, inspired by works such as the Disney film "101 Dalmatians." He came into Weekly Shōnen Jump's good graces during his 20s after entering an art contest hosted by the magazine and, in 1980 at age 25, created his first hit manga: "Dr. Slump." After that series wrapped its four-year run, he started on "Dragon Ball."

Toriyama created "Dragon Ball" without any idea of the phenomenon it would become. The epic story of a monkey-tailed boy named Goku who aspires to be a great martial artist and find the wish-granting Dragon Balls, "Dragon Ball" is the definitive shōnen (young boys) battle manga. Even more famous is the follow-up, "Dragon Ball Z," where the supporting cast grows larger while the now adult Goku is revealed to be an alien — a Saiyan — from a destroyed world (think Superman).