Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Tops The Box Office, Proves Audiences Are Starved For Big Movies

According to Box Office Mojo, "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" easily took the number one spot this past weekend with a $20.1 million haul. Crunchyroll distributed the film in over 3,000 theaters, and, as has happened a few times over the past couple years, anime fans turned up in a big way. Similarly, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie" and "Demon Slayer" swooped into North American theaters to unexpectedly draw big crowds. Anime has become huge in the U.S. over the years, so much so that movies like this can now sell enough tickets to top the charts. It's downright impressive.

The key is that these audiences have been underserved, but they are loyal. The only downside is that these movies often drop off the charts quickly. Still, adding new kinds of programming that works is a great way to bolster the box office overall and it's good for everyone: moviegoers, distributors, studios. There is no downside. Though it does highlight a glaring issue that has emerged this month.

After a particularly robust summer at the box office in 2022, things have slowed down dramatically. Not quite to a grinding halt, but without more huge movies to get the average moviegoers out en masse, Hollywood is in a slump. A big movie (or at the very least other different types of movies) could have room to run right now, but "Dragon Ball" is left to win the day. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, but I would argue that the viewers who made that a hit would have turned up either way. Meanwhile, lots of people chose to stay home instead. Studios missed a hole to fill and there was no good reason not to fill it. A lesson learned heading into 2023, hopefully.